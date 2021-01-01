Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readPayments

What Is an Automated Billing System?

Could an auto billing system make your life easier? Here’s how it works.

3 min readFinance

The Most Common Frauds in Small Business

Detecting fraud in small business is one of the best ways to prevent it.

2 min readPayments

What Is Peer-to-Peer in Banking?

Is peer-to-peer lending right for you? Here’s what you need to know.

2 min readPayments

What Does ACH Hold Mean?

Is an ACH funding hold something to worry about? Find out here.

PDFCash flow

[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

2 min readFinance

What Does Demonetized Mean?

What is demonetization? Discover its meaning along with its pros and cons.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is a Ishikawa Diagram?

Ishikawa fishbone diagrams are used for root cause analysis. Find out more.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is a Decision Tree?

Check out our decision tree template.

3 min readPayments

How to Stop ACH Payments

Learn how to stop an automatic ACH payment from taking money from your account.

2 min readPayments

Calculating Present and Future Value of Annuity

Learn how to calculate the present and future value of annuities, right here.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Lean Management?

Trim the fat from business processes with a lean management system.

2 min readBusiness Management

New Hire Onboarding Checklist

Tick all the boxes of employee onboarding with our handy checklist.

2 min readBusiness Management

Block Trading Definition & Examples

What is block trading, and how is it carried out? We explain all here!

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Improve Client Communication Skills

Improve your client communication skills by keeping in mind 5 simple rules.

3 min read

GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses

Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match

3 min read

GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses

Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match

2 min readAccountants

Interim Financial Statements Definition

What are interim financial statements, and what should they include?

2 min read

2021 U.S. Payment Trends Study

Results from a survey of over 1000 U.S. adults about their payment preferences

3 min readBusiness Management

6 Types of Bank Accounts For Small Businesses

Explore the best business bank accounts available

3 min readGrowth

What Is the Ansoff Growth Matrix?

The Ansoff matrix strategy is a fundamental tool for growing your business.

2 min readPayments

What Is an ACH Payment API?

How does an ACH API work, and is an API payment gateway right for your business?

2 min readPayments

ACH vs. EFT: What’s the Difference?

Should your business use ACH or EFT? Discover the difference between the two.

2 min readPayments

What Is ACH Positive Pay?

Learn how to keep your business secure from fraud using ACH positive pay.

2 min readPayments

How to Pay a Vendor via ACH

Learn why and how to verify vendor ACH information when sending payments.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales