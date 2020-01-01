Latest articles
1 min readGoCardlessCelebrating Black History Month: Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee
Meet Eddy in the third instalment of our employee spotlight series
WebinarOpen banking[On-Demand] Open Banking 101
Hear speakers from GoCardless and Open Banking Excellence as they demystify open banking and explain how businesses can use it to future proof their strategies
2 min readAccountantsDirect Costs vs Indirect Costs
We explain the difference between direct and indirect costs in expenses
2 min readAccountantsHow to Fill Out a P60 Form Correctly
Learn how to fill out a P60 form correctly.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)
A quick guide to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS).
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the Prudence Concept in Accounting?
We explore the concept of prudence when applied to accounting.
3 min readRegulationsHow Do Banks Investigate Fraud in the UK?
Find out what happens in a bank fraud investigation procedure.
2 min readPaymentsFour Common Types of Card Fraud
Protect your business and customers from the main types of credit card fraud.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is Single Immediate Payments
Single immediate payments are fast and convenient.
2 min readAccountantsCommercial invoices – How do they work and why?
We explain not only what a commercial invoice is but how to create your own.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
Discover what LLP means and its advantages.
2 min readPaymentsHow Do Instalment Payments Work
A quick guide to everything you need to know about instalment payments.
1 min readGoCardlessCelebrating Black History Month: Proud to be black & LGBTQ+
Meet Rachel in the next instalment of employee spotlight chats
2 min readGrowthTransforming Your Small Business Into A Big Business
Find out how to expand your small business
2 min readPaymentsThe Top 5 Payment Processing Challenges For Small Businesses
We look at the top 5 payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.
2 min readPayments5 Reasons To Use Payment Links
We explore the benefits of payment links for merchants.
2 min readGrowthHow Businesses Should Measure Organic Growth
Find out the difference between organic and inorganic growth.