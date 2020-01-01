Skip to content
Latest articles

1 min readGoCardless

Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be African, Gay, a Son, a Brother, a Friend, a GeeCee

Meet Eddy in the third instalment of our employee spotlight series

WebinarOpen banking

[On-Demand] Open Banking 101

Hear speakers from GoCardless and Open Banking Excellence as they demystify open banking and explain how businesses can use it to future proof their strategies

2 min readAccountants

Direct Costs vs Indirect Costs

We explain the difference between direct and indirect costs in expenses

2 min readAccountants

How to Fill Out a P60 Form Correctly

Learn how to fill out a P60 form correctly.

2 min readAccountants

What is the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)

A quick guide to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS).

2 min readPayments

What are Trade Payables?

We look at trade payables and how to account for them.

2 min readAccountants

What is the Prudence Concept in Accounting?

We explore the concept of prudence when applied to accounting.

3 min readRegulations

How Do Banks Investigate Fraud in the UK?

Find out what happens in a bank fraud investigation procedure.

2 min readPayments

Four Common Types of Card Fraud

Protect your business and customers from the main types of credit card fraud.

2 min readPayments

What is Single Immediate Payments

Single immediate payments are fast and convenient.

2 min readPayments

SOP Payment Definition And Examples

Find out what SOP can do for your business.

2 min readPayments

What Does FDP Stand For

Find out how future dated payments work for businesses

2 min readAccountants

Commercial invoices – How do they work and why?

We explain not only what a commercial invoice is but how to create your own.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Discover what LLP means and its advantages.

2 min readPayments

How Do Instalment Payments Work

A quick guide to everything you need to know about instalment payments.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Foreclosure?

Discover what foreclosure means and how it works

2 min readAccountants

What is a Deficit

Learn what a deficit is and how it can be useful in business.

1 min readGoCardless

Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be black & LGBTQ+

Meet Rachel in the next instalment of employee spotlight chats

2 min readGrowth

Transforming Your Small Business Into A Big Business

Find out how to expand your small business

2 min readFinance

What Is Funds Availability

Find out how funds availability impacts on your business

2 min readPayments

The Top 5 Payment Processing Challenges For Small Businesses

We look at the top 5 payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.

2 min readPayments

5 Reasons To Use Payment Links

We explore the benefits of payment links for merchants.

2 min readFinance

Using Company Money for Personal Purposes

2 min readGrowth

How Businesses Should Measure Organic Growth

Find out the difference between organic and inorganic growth.

