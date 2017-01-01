Latest articles
2 min readFinanceThe Impact of a Bull Market on Investments
What is the best investment strategy to follow during a bull market?
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Superannuation?
Is your money working for you? Find out how to choose a superannuation fund.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is an E-Wallet?
Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.
3 min readAccountantsGuide to Cash Flow Forecasting
Learn how to create a cash flow forecast with an easy template and plan.
3 min readAccountantsGuide to Small Business Accounting
Keep your financial statements organized with small business accounting tips.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Face Value?
Find out what face value means & the difference between face & market value
3 min readFinanceHow Does Venture Capital Work?
Take your business to the next level with venture capital investment.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Quartiles?
Quartiles take the median of a data set one step further. Here’s how.
3 min readFinanceWhat Is a Bear Market?
Make wiser investments by understanding a bull and bear market.
2 min readFinanceGuide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting
2 min readGrowthAn Introduction to Game Theory
We explain game theory and how it applies to your business strategy.
3 min readRegulationsWhat is a business entity?
Each business entity differs in costs, structure, taxes and ownership
2 min readRegulationsHow to check the legitimacy of a company
Use the ASIC company search to find out if a business is legitimate
2 min readFinanceThe Impact of a Bull Market on Investments
What is the best investment strategy to follow during a bull market?
2 min readFinanceWhat Is a Finance Lease?
Is a finance lease or operating lease a better option for your business?
2 min readAccountantsWhat Are Payroll Withholding Taxes?
Stay on top of ATO withholding tax requirements with our guide.
1 min readDonation rather than promo gifts
GoCardless is supporting a local charity at the 2021 Finnies awards.
2 min readAccountantsMachine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.
3 min readEnterpriseThe 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference
Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.
7 min readEnterpriseThe 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payment strategy
What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?
1 min readPaymentsOnline Payment Gateways For Australian Business
Streamline online business revenue with a payment gateway.
3 min readRegulationsGuide to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
Buy, sell, and trade securities when you learn how to invest in ASX
2 min readInvoicingE-invoicing for businesses
E-invoicing could save your business time and money. Find out more