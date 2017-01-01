Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readFinance

The Impact of a Bull Market on Investments

What is the best investment strategy to follow during a bull market?

2 min readFinance

What Is Superannuation?

Is your money working for you? Find out how to choose a superannuation fund.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

3 min readAccountants

Guide to Cash Flow Forecasting

Learn how to create a cash flow forecast with an easy template and plan.

3 min readAccountants

Guide to Small Business Accounting

Keep your financial statements organized with small business accounting tips.

2 min readFinance

What Is Face Value?

Find out what face value means & the difference between face & market value

3 min readFinance

How Does Venture Capital Work?

Take your business to the next level with venture capital investment.

2 min readFinance

What Are Quartiles?

Quartiles take the median of a data set one step further. Here’s how.

3 min readFinance

What Is a Bear Market?

Make wiser investments by understanding a bull and bear market.

2 min readFinance

Guide to bank reconciliation (with a template)

What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting

2 min readGrowth

An Introduction to Game Theory

We explain game theory and how it applies to your business strategy.

3 min readRegulations

What is a business entity?

Each business entity differs in costs, structure, taxes and ownership

2 min readRegulations

How to check the legitimacy of a company

Use the ASIC company search to find out if a business is legitimate

2 min readFinance

The Impact of a Bull Market on Investments

What is the best investment strategy to follow during a bull market?

2 min readFinance

What Is a Finance Lease?

Is a finance lease or operating lease a better option for your business?

2 min readAccountants

What Are Payroll Withholding Taxes?

Stay on top of ATO withholding tax requirements with our guide.

1 min read

Donation rather than promo gifts

GoCardless is supporting a local charity at the 2021 Finnies awards.

2 min readAccountants

Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

3 min readEnterprise

The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference

Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.

7 min readEnterprise

The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payment strategy

What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?

2 min readAccountants

What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

1 min readPayments

Online Payment Gateways For Australian Business

Streamline online business revenue with a payment gateway.

3 min readRegulations

Guide to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

Buy, sell, and trade securities when you learn how to invest in ASX

2 min readInvoicing

E-invoicing for businesses

E-invoicing could save your business time and money. Find out more