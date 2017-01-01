Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readFinance

Cryptocurrency regulations in Australia

Is cryptocurrency legal in Australia? The answer is a resounding yes

3 min readFinance

Risk management guide for businesses

Learn to identify, assess, and mitigate risks with a risk management plan

2 min readRegulations

How to benefit from JobMaker as a small business

Could your business benefit from the government’s JobMaker scheme?

2 min readAccountants

XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min readPayments

A Guide To Secure Payment Services

How can you ensure secure online payments for your clients? Here’s what to know.

2 min readPayments

What is a charge card?

Discover why a charge card can be hugely beneficial for your company.

2 min readAccountants

Payslips: definition and templates

Make sure you’re using the right payslip format for your employees

3 min readAccountants

The benefits of budgeting in business

Budgeting tools keep your business on track with its financial objectives

2 min readAccountants

Small business tax offset

Are you eligible for a small business tax offset? Find out the latest details

2 min readCash flow

Boosting cash flow for employers during Covid-19

Find out whether you’re eligible for covid-related cash flow boost payments

3 min readFinance

Guide to the Reserve Bank of Australia

Discover the primary goals of the Reserve Bank of Australia in this guide

3 min readBusiness Management

Should I offer a bonus or raise at work?

Rewarding your employees for their hard work is essential for morale

2 min readAccountants

Are health care premiums tax deductible?

Health care tax credits help cover the cost of premiums

3 min readGrowth

The pros and cons of outsourcing

Outsourcing can be the perfect way to reduce costs and boost efficiency

2 min readAccountants

A guide to cash flow management

Everything you need to know about managing your business’s cash flow

2 min readAccountants

Understanding the difference between gross and net profit

Getting gross profit and net profit confused can have consequences

2 min readFinance

Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business

Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business

2 min readAccountants

An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min readFinance

The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business

Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business

2 min readFinance

Why is Cash Flow Management Important?

We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs

2 min readFinance

Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses

We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers

2 min readFinance

10 essential financial terms to know

Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know

2 min readFinance

Guide to the compound interest formula

Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means

3 min readFinance

7 important financial ratios