From surveys to social media, there are plenty of ways to collect customer feedback. In many cases, the best strategy involves a selection of different communication channels and sources for feedback. Customer feedback tools help collect, organize, and analyze this data, so that you can streamline the process and help your business grow. Here’s what to look for in the best customer feedback software today.

What are customer feedback tools ?

Customer feedback tools include a wide range of apps, software, and platforms designed to facilitate communication between companies and their customers. There are many different features to look for in these types of tools. Some aggregate customer emails and chats, while others offer live chat capabilities. Additional features to look for include:

Tickets that can be created and assigned to team members, prioritizing tasks

Automatic survey creation and submission

Aggregation of frequently asked questions to create a custom knowledge base

Conversation bots to gather relevant feedback and route customers to the most relevant help

Analysis and reporting of customer service issues

Online customer portal allowing customers to log in and leave feedback at will

What are the benefits of customer feedback software ?

Not all customer feedback tools will include every feature mentioned above, but there are some general benefits you can count on when using these apps. Collecting and responding to feedback can help your business identify areas for improvement, whether it’s in the realm of product development or customer service. These small issues might not be noticed by your team until they’ve become an ongoing problem. Soliciting feedback ensures that you can respond in the most agile manner.

With the help of AI and machine learning, the best customer feedback software also analyzes feedback to highlight any recurring issues and underlying emotions. You can use this to make better predictions regarding churn rate and customer satisfaction.

Another benefit to the best customer feedback software is the ability to grow your base of testimonials. Follow up on every transaction with the request for a review, and you’ll increase your overall online rating via third-party forums and social media.

The best customer feedback apps

There are dozens of tools on the market, with some focusing on survey creation and others on communication. Here’s our pick of some of the best customer feedback apps to try.

HubSpot

HubSpot offers a full-service customer relationship management system, designed to track customer feedback in real time. This software lets you create and customize surveys using templates and then send them via email or web link. You’ll be able to watch the data flowing into your dashboard for an easy visual analysis. It also tracks customer service KPIs including customer effort score, customer satisfaction surveys, and net promoter score.

Feedier

Another top choice for customer feedback tools is Feedier, which also lets you watch customer commentary flow into your dashboard in real time through a variety of different channels. Automated software includes built-in features like data correlation and text analysis to make sense of customer feedback. You can visualize this data with pie charts and bar graphs, filtering results with tags and keywords as needed.

OpinionLab

This customer feedback platform helps businesses respond quickly and efficiently to survey results. It offers a “voice of customer” solution with a fully functional web portal and customized surveys. You can either design the surveys from scratch or use a selection of professional templates. OpinionLab integrates with Google Analytics and includes an experience Cloud for greater insight.

SurveyMonkey

One of the most popular survey tools on the market, there’s a good chance you’ve completed a survey using SurveyMonkey. It offers a full-scale platform with customer experience solutions and a selection of integrations to try out. Conduct multi-channel surveys and gain feedback from both customers and employees to better manage your company. Ideal for small and large businesses alike, SurveyMonkey offers a wide spectrum of templates alongside an AI-driven engine that predicts completion rates.

