GoCardless for Salesforce Billing

Automating Quote to Cash, with payments fully on-platform.

The ‘GoCardless for Salesforce Billing’ package enables Salesforce users to automate the collection of payments on their due date without ever leaving Salesforce.

Fully integrated, fully automated, made for Recurring Payments.
  • Reduce your payment costs

    GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By leveraging GoCardless within Salesforce, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Salesforce is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.

  • Improve your cash flow

    Businesses get paid 47%* faster with GoCardless. GoCardless can work alongside Salesforce’s autopay feature to automatically collect a payment on the invoice due date. This creates a 100% touchless payment process while guaranteeing improved cash flow, eliminating late payments, and reducing associated collection costs.

  • Offer payment flexibility

    Extend the functionality of Salesforce Billing by leveraging GoCardless to create payment plans from an individual invoice. Customers will have flexibility in how they pay through the ability to offer bespoke payment plans for an individual invoice.

  • One global solution

    Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

“When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer”

“We feel we have a true ally in Gocardless”

"Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive. But now it’s streamlined and cost-effective"

“GoCardless was the most simple, reliable and advanced Direct Debit system we found”

Single source of truth

“GoCardless makes the entire process of running a finance team more efficient” 

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Salesforce Billing

“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this”

Beverly Tu Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Resources

Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Read more

GoCardless for Salesforce Billing App Exchange

GoCardless for Salesforce Billing App Exchange

Salesforce Billing App Exchange

GoCardless for Salesforce App Exchange

GoCardless for Salesforce App Exchange

Salesforce App Exchange

Salesforce & GoCardless two-pager

Salesforce & GoCardless two-pager

Document

