GoCardless for Salesforce Billing
Automating Quote to Cash, with payments fully on-platform.
The ‘GoCardless for Salesforce Billing’ package enables Salesforce users to automate the collection of payments on their due date without ever leaving Salesforce.
Fully integrated, fully automated, made for Recurring Payments.
Reduce your payment costs
GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By leveraging GoCardless within Salesforce, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Salesforce is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.
Improve your cash flow
Businesses get paid 47%* faster with GoCardless. GoCardless can work alongside Salesforce’s autopay feature to automatically collect a payment on the invoice due date. This creates a 100% touchless payment process while guaranteeing improved cash flow, eliminating late payments, and reducing associated collection costs.
Offer payment flexibility
Extend the functionality of Salesforce Billing by leveraging GoCardless to create payment plans from an individual invoice. Customers will have flexibility in how they pay through the ability to offer bespoke payment plans for an individual invoice.
One global solution
Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
How it works
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Salesforce Billing
“We feel we have a true ally in GoCardless that can help us achieve our goal of making customers’ lives as simple as possible.”
Beverly Tu Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign
Resources
Ready to get started?
