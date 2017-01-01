Skip to content
The State of Pay

The payments landscape in Australia is about to change. While credit cards and BPAY have been around for decades, PayTo is set to disrupt the market. Download the report to find out what Australian businesses and consumers really think about payments.

Scroll to learn more

We conducted research with 502 Australian business decision makers and 1,000 Australian customers to find out: 

  • Business and customer awareness of PayTo

  • What your customers really think about the payment options you provide

  • How businesses can get themselves PayTo ready

Want to know more about PayTo? 

Join our PayTo University to:

  • Get PayTo certified with a LinkedIn badge to say you’ve completed the course

  • Learn everything you need to know about PayTo

  • Find out how you can get ready for for the bank rollout in April 2023