GoCardless wins at the Finnies

After a few years of online-only initiatives, The Finnies arrived back in Melbourne, bigger and better than ever. It was a wonderful opportunity to be able to meet up together in one room again to celebrate the achievements accomplished across the industry while reconnecting with our brilliant peers in the Australian fintech community.

GoCardless is thrilled to announce that we won in the category of Excellence in Payments .

We simply can’t wipe the smiles off our faces, and it feels wonderful to be acknowledged for the innovation and client care we have helped bring to the industry.

GoCardless has positioned itself at the forefront of the Australian fintech and the global payments industry in such a short time, so we truly consider it a privilege to have our hard work rewarded.

2022 has already been an exciting year for GoCardless, most notably with our commitment to making PayTo, the NPP’s (New Payment Platform) instant account-to-account payment framework available as part of our platform.

Being recognised as an industry leader would not be possible without the support of our customers and the commitment of our team at GoCardless. We also consider it an honour to have been nominated for Excellence in Industry Collaborations and Partnerships. It wasn't our year for this award but we’re still over the moon to be shortlisted alongside some outstanding partnerships and a very worthy winner.

We are grateful for our partnership with WISE and the continued success both our companies have achieved together with our partnership to bring Australian businesses a simple, compliant and transparent way to receive bank payments from overseas customers, all without the need to set up local entities and bank accounts.

GoCardless is driven by making payment innovation and cashflow tools more accessible to Australian businesses through technology. We can’t wait to continue to celebrate the developments that will shape the future of finance for Australia.

Wishing all our outstanding peers all the best for the rest of 2022!