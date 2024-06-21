More business reporting at your fingertips

We’re excited to announce we’ve launched an interactive reporting tool, now available directly in the GoCardless dashboard.

It’s brand new and designed to simplify the way you analyse and manage your business performance, providing you with clear, actionable insights at a glance.

Good business reporting is key

Understanding your payments and overall business performance can be a long process, often requiring the export of data into clunky CSV files.

The GoCardless reporting dashboard helps address some of those challenges, offering a streamlined, user-friendly experience that puts critical information you need right at your fingertips.

Interactive and informative

The interactive dashboard means you can drill down into your payments and customer data, in just a few clicks.

Whether you're analysing trends or pinpointing areas that need attention, the dashboard makes it easier to get the insights you need.

Clearer insights

The dashboard gives you both a view of what’s happening to your payments today, as well as what’s happening with trends over time.

This means it’s easier than ever to understand your cash flow and financial health, without opening up Excel or Google Sheets.

Find the data you need, fast

Filter the data by date range, currency, and other parameters, so you can focus on the time-scales and metrics that matter to you most.

Data refreshed daily

The data in the reporting dashboard is refreshed every 24 hours. If you need even more up-to-date data than that, your payment statuses are still refreshed in real-time.

Who is GoCardless dashboard reporting for?

This feature is perfect for merchants who use the GoCardless dashboard, particularly those in payment operations and finance roles, as well as small business owners who want to get a look at all their payments data at a glance. This feature is available globally.

What's next?

This is just the beginning. As the first version of this release, we'll be closely monitoring how the feature is used and gathering feedback to make continuous improvements.

Our aim is to improve your GoCardless experience further, so you have all the tools you need to optimise your payment success.

If you have any feedback or wish to report a bug, please reach out to us through the feedback panel on your dashboard homepage.

Get started today

Log in to your dashboard and start exploring the new interactive reporting feature today.

For more information and support on reporting, visit the GoCardless Hub here.