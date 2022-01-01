Lily Krakowsky

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Lily is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at GoCardless with expertise in open banking and new account-to-account payment capabilities. One of her main roles is to research and launch new product features and drive the adoption of those new features among GoCardless merchants. Prior to joining GoCardless Lily was a Product Marketing Manager at Wise (formerly TransferWise), attended Columbia University in the City of New York, and completed an MBA at the London Business School.

