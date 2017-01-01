Skip to content
Cash flow

[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

Panelists

  • Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

  • Zoltan Balazs, Quote to Cash Specialist, Salesforce

  • Merve Aygin, Pre-Sales Manager, GoCardless

  • Justin Wheatley, Quote to Cash Consultant, PhiX

  • Ed Massey, Salesforce Partner Lead, GoCardless

  • Gin Matharu, Partner Lead, PhiX

Global business is shifting rapidly. Efficient and accessible payment processing will be a major factor for successful organisations going forward. Plus, COVID-19 is already dramatically affecting how businesses collect payments from customers.

In this webinar, experts from Salesforce, GoCardless and PhiX explore how businesses can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections, while reducing costs and improving cash flow.

Topics

  • The benefits of a fully integrated Quote to Cash process

  • How you can access GoCardless payment technology within Salesforce 

  • How GoCardless helps businesses improve cash flow and get paid 47% faster on average

  • How financial controllers can save 68% of their time managing transactions and how your CFO can improve forecast accuracy by 27%