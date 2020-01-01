Panelists
Duncan Barrigan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless
Zoltan Balazs, Quote to Cash Specialist, Salesforce
Merve Aygin, Pre-Sales Manager, GoCardless
Justin Wheatley, Quote to Cash Consultant, PhiX
Ed Massey, Salesforce Partner Lead, GoCardless
Gin Matharu, Partner Lead, PhiX
Global business is shifting rapidly. Efficient and accessible payment processing will be a major factor for successful organisations going forward. Plus, COVID-19 is already dramatically affecting how businesses collect payments from customers.
In this webinar, experts from Salesforce, GoCardless and PhiX explore how businesses can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections, while reducing costs and improving cash flow.
Topics
The benefits of a fully integrated Quote to Cash process
How you can access GoCardless payment technology within Salesforce
How GoCardless helps businesses improve cash flow and get paid 47% faster on average
How financial controllers can save 68% of their time managing transactions and how your CFO can improve forecast accuracy by 27%