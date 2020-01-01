Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readPayments

What is a Smart Card?

Smart card reader software facilitates wireless payment processing.

3 min readPayments

What Is Mail Order?

Learn how to buy and sell using mail order accounts with our guide.

2 min readPayments

How to Make a Contra Payment

Discover how to make and enter contra payments in accounting.

2 min readPayments

What Is the Process of Credit Application?

Find out what goes on a credit application form template UK.

2 min readPayments

What is a Payment Request Link (Pay By Link)

Find out what payment links offer your business

2 min readPayments

What is a Bitcoin ATM (Automated Teller Machine)?

Find out about Bitcoin ATMs and how they work.

2 min readPayments

How Does an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Work?

Find out how ATMs work and how they can benefit your business.

2 min readFinance

Arbitration: What Is it and How Does it Work?

Arbitration is the middle ground between mediation and litigation.

3 min readPayments

How to Calculate a Tax Refund

Get your money back from HMRC with an income tax refund calculator.

2 min readPayments

How Do Credit Card Refunds Work

Find out what a credit card refund involves

3 min readGoCardless

GoCardless sponsors Safe Circles' women's safety Hackathon

Discover how we're helping Safe Circles to harness tech for good

3 min readEnterprise

The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow

Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.

2 min readFinance

What Is Sensitivity Analysis?

Create a sensitivity analysis table for better financial modelling.

2 min readRegulations

Maximum Fine for a GDPR Breach

Do you know the maximum fine for breaking GDPR? Learn more here.

3 min readBusiness Management

What impact will Brexit have on businesses?

How will Brexit affect and impact businesses?

2 min readPress Release

UK late payment culture creates a dangerous domino effect, burdening businesses, suppliers, and customers

35% of businesses say that receiving late payments would make them consider raising prices

3 min readCash flow

3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.

WebinarEnterprise

[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

2 min readPayments

How to Claim a Tax Refund

Does HMRC owe you money? Here’s how to claim tax refunds.

2 min readPayments

How to Calculate the Dividend Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is a useful metric for any investor.

2 min readPayments

Primary Account Number (PAN) Definition

Do you know what your PAN is? Learn more about the PAN card meaning.

2 min readPayments

How Does a Postal Order Work?

What is a postal order, and how does it work? Find out more in our guide.

2 min readPayments

Clearing House Definition and Examples

Could a clearing house automated payment system help you?

2 min readPayments

Understanding Transaction Costs

What are transaction costs, and how are they calculated?

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales