[Webinar] 2023 and beyond GoCardless Partner Product Roadmap

Join us on Thursday, 2nd February at 10am GMT to hear whats new on GoCardless Partner Product Roadmap for 2023

Scroll to learn more

In this webinar

We’ll be looking forward to 2023 and going through the most important product updates that affect you and your users. There will be plenty of time for Q&A 

Your speakers:

  • Seb Hampstead, VP Partnerships 

  • Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager

  • Sandra Janulyte, Product Manager 

  • Sally Anderson, Partner Technical Enablement

In this 45 minute webinar, you'll learn:

  • All about our New products and features roadmap 

    • Instant Bank Pay 

    • Success+

    • Protect+ 

  • Big bets in Connect !

  • How we are Improving the partner experience – with new tools to surface data on integration performance and usage, better GTM support, and generally improved guidance

