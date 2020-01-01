[Webinar] Payment certainty in uncertain times
Is your payment collection process ready for economic uncertainty? Join our webinar on 8th Feb, 11 AM to find out how you can protect your revenue by automating your payments.
Our payments experts:
Sam Bray, Payment Specialist
Will Pearson, Payment Specialist
Cal McLarnon, Solutions Engineer
Join us on 8th Feb, 11 AM GMT.
In our 30-minute discussion, we will look at:
Inflation and the recession: what it means for businesses?
How you can reduce the impact of economic uncertainty through revenue protection
Introduction to the GoCardless solution
Product demo and overview of partner integrations available
Live Q&A with GoCardless payments experts