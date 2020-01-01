Payments
7 min readPaymentsACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments
Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Are Facilitation Payments?
Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Create an Invoice
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
3 min readFinanceHow to Write a Late Payment Email
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
3 min readEnterpriseThe payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight
How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?
2 min readPaymentsHow to Calculate Principal Payment
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
2 min readGoCardlessTeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
2 min readInvoicingInvoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?
Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.
7 min readPaymentsHow to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit
What to say when introducing ACH debit to your customers
2 min readPaymentsCommon objections to paying by ACH debit, and how to deal with them
What to say when your customers have questions about ACH debit
1 min readPaymentsWhen to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers
Should you make ACH your only payment option?
2 min readPaymentsHow to incentivize your customers to pay via GoCardless
Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch
3 min readPaymentsThe basics of online payment processing
What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.
3 min readGlobal PaymentsTop 10 international payment gateways
Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is a wire transfer?
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is an EFT payment?
Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.
2 min readPaymentsWhat do CHAPS bank payments mean in the UK banking system?
Discover a little more information about CHAPS bank transfers, right here.
3 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat are mobile payments?
Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.
3 min readPaymentsCredit card fees for merchants
Learn about interchange fees, assessment fees, and payment processor fees.
2 min readPaymentsWhat are recurring payments?
Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.
2 min readPaymentsReceiving Online Payment Instalments
Find out how to implement online payment instalments, right here.
2 min readPayments6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless
You're ready to use GoCardless. Next step - telling your customers how to start.
2 min readEnterpriseGoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports
GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’