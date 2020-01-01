Skip to content
ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments

Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.

2 min readPayments

What Are Facilitation Payments?

Get to grips with payment facilitators vs. payment processors, right here.

2 min readPayments

How to Create an Invoice

Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...

3 min readFinance

How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

3 min readEnterprise

The payment success index 2020: a North American spotlight

How do North American payment failure rates compare to the global benchmark?

3 min readEnterprise

2 min readPayments

How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min readGoCardless

TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min readInvoicing

Invoice discounting vs. factoring: what’s the best invoice finance option?

Learn about invoice factoring and invoice discounting in greater depth.

7 min readPayments

How to talk to your customers about paying by ACH debit

What to say when introducing ACH debit to your customers

2 min readPayments

Common objections to paying by ACH debit, and how to deal with them

What to say when your customers have questions about ACH debit

1 min readPayments

When to make paying by ACH debit compulsory for your customers

Should you make ACH your only payment option?

2 min readPayments

How to incentivize your customers to pay via GoCardless

Here are some useful tactics for encouraging customers to switch

3 min readPayments

The basics of online payment processing

What is online payment processing? Get the scoop with our handy guide.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min readPayments

What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readPayments

What do CHAPS bank payments mean in the UK banking system?

Discover a little more information about CHAPS bank transfers, right here.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min readPayments

Credit card fees for merchants

Learn about interchange fees, assessment fees, and payment processor fees.

2 min readPayments

What are recurring payments?

Get the lowdown on recurring payments and recurring payment systems, right here.

2 min readPayments

Receiving Online Payment Instalments

Find out how to implement online payment instalments, right here.

2 min readPayments

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

You're ready to use GoCardless. Next step - telling your customers how to start.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless named a Leader in two G2 Grid® product ranking reports

GoCardless included in 'Payment Processing’ & ‘Subscription Revenue Management’

