2 min readPaymentsPayment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
How US businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.
2 min readPaymentsPayment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.
The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.
3 min readPayments5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences
Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.
2 min readPaymentsPayment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market
Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.
PDFPayments[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.
8 min readPaymentsThe Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments
A guide on making payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.
4 min readPaymentsWhat is invoice discounting and how does it work?
Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.
PDFPayments[Report] Consumer payment preferences for recurring purchases: 2019
12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.
PDFCash flowGuide to automated payments and cash collection
Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.
3 min readRetentionHow to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.
6 min readPaymentsStanding orders: A complete guide
A guide to standing order payments, including how they work, pros, cons and alternatives.
2 min readPaymentsBest practices for taking recurring payments
Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.
3 min readPaymentsChoosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide
You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.
2 min readPaymentsTaking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses
With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.
6 min readPaymentsPayment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you
What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
8 min readPaymentsHow to take payments from European customers
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
3 min readPaymentsHow to set up customers to use Direct Debit (ACH)
6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.