Payments

2 min readPayments

Payment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How US businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

2 min readPayments

Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.

The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.

3 min readPayments

5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

2 min readPayments

Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market

Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.

PDFPayments

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

8 min readPayments

The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on making payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

4 min readPayments

What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.

PDFPayments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences for recurring purchases: 2019

12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.

PDFCash flow

Guide to automated payments and cash collection

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.

3 min readRetention

How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

6 min readPayments

Standing orders: A complete guide

A guide to standing order payments, including how they work, pros, cons and alternatives.

2 min readPayments

Best practices for taking recurring payments

Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.

3 min readPayments

Choosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide

You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.

2 min readPayments

Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

6 min readPayments

Payment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

8 min readPayments

How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

3 min readPayments

How to set up customers to use Direct Debit (ACH)

6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.

