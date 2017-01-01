Payments
PDFPaymentsA practical guide to increasing your fees
From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.
PDFFinanceThe ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders
Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet for Australian businesses from GoCardless and ChartMogul.
3 min readPayments7 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?
2 min readPayments5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit
Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?
PDFAccountantsWhat I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants
What business advice would these practice owners, advisors and tech specialists give their younger selves?
PDFCash flowWhat I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.
7 min readPaymentsHow to set up Direct Debit – a guide for small businesses in Australia
The small business perspective on Direct Debit – how Direct Debit can help your business, the advantages and disadvantages and how to get started.
2 min readPaymentsWhat’s the best payment option for your business?
A guide to the key payment options for Australian businesses who take recurring payments – and the pros and cons of each.
2 min readPaymentsAutomated vs. integrated Direct Debit – what's the difference?
Direct Debit payments are automated, but they're not always integrated. Here's the difference – and why it matters.
3 min readPaymentsThe two most common reasons Direct Debit payments fail – and what to do about it
Why Direct Debit payments fail, what failure rate you can expect and what you can do about it.
6 min readPaymentsPayment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you
What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
4 min readPaymentsHow to accept payments online
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
9 min readPaymentsHow to take payments from European customers
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
2 min readPaymentsThe Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.
1 min readPaymentsFour things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments
The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.