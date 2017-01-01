Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Payments

PDFPayments

A practical guide to increasing your fees

From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.

PDFFinance

The ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders

Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet for Australian businesses from GoCardless and ChartMogul.

3 min readPayments

7 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

2 min readPayments

5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?

PDFAccountants

What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for bookkeepers and accountants

What business advice would these practice owners, advisors and tech specialists give their younger selves?

PDFCash flow

What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.

7 min readPayments

How to set up Direct Debit – a guide for small businesses in Australia

The small business perspective on Direct Debit – how Direct Debit can help your business, the advantages and disadvantages and how to get started.

2 min readPayments

What’s the best payment option for your business?

A guide to the key payment options for Australian businesses who take recurring payments – and the pros and cons of each.

2 min readPayments

Automated vs. integrated Direct Debit – what's the difference?

Direct Debit payments are automated, but they're not always integrated. Here's the difference – and why it matters.

3 min readPayments

The two most common reasons Direct Debit payments fail – and what to do about it

Why Direct Debit payments fail, what failure rate you can expect and what you can do about it.

6 min readPayments

Payment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

4 min readPayments

How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

9 min readPayments

How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

2 min readPayments

The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

1 min readPayments

Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.