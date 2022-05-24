Subscription Payment Services: 6 Best Solutions

Subscription billing is a payment model in which customers pay for their use of a business’s services at set intervals, typically monthly or annually. Examples of companies which use subscription billing include Amazon Prime and Netflix. In order for subscription billing to run smoothly and efficiently, subscription businesses often use automated payment software solutions.

In this post, we’ll take you through the list of the best subscription payment solutions available so that you can choose the best software for your subscription business.

6 best subscription payment services

Chargebee

Chargebee is one of the best subscription payment services available due to its vast array of features, products and customisations. The platform itself is straightforward to use and navigate and there are a variety of free and paid plans to choose from. This latter feature makes it a great option for small businesses wanting to minimise costs.

Zoho

Zoho is an excellent subscription billing software solution for small businesses and freelancers as it has free and affordable plans. It is also ideal for those working with a low budget who don’t require extensive software features.

However, despite being a little more minimalist in terms of features compared to its competitors, it does still offer everything a small business may need, including automated invoicing, customised invoicing, and adjustable and customisable billing schedules.

OneBill

OneBill is an all-in-one subscription management, billing, and revenue management provider that supports several types of billing structures, including one-time billing, subscription billing, recurring billing, and usage-based billing. OneBill can also be seamlessly integrated with other business systems including carriers and service providers.

Zuora

In 2019, Zuora partnered with GoCardless to allow Zuora customers to take recurring payments in Australia.

Although one of the premium, higher cost subscription billing software platforms on the market, Zuora is the best option for larger, high-revenue companies due to the extensive features it offers. With Zuora’s subscription billing system, businesses can tailor their plan and package to what suits their needs best.

Recurly

Recurly is one of best subscription payment solutions available and is suitable for large businesses as well smaller businesses. The unique selling point of Securely is its dedication to optimising and maximising revenue. It does this by using its exclusive Revenue Optimisation Engine.

Chargify

Chargify is industry tailored to Business to Business companies, and is one of the few subscription payment solutions specifically designed for B2B SaaS. Chargify offers a range of features aimed at addressing both customer and business needs, including subscription management, business reports, revenue analytics and, of course, recurring billing.

Subscription billing with GoCardless

GoCardless can help streamline the subscription billing process by enabling businesses to collect subscription payments directly from their customers' bank accounts. This saves businesses valuable time as they don’t have to remind customers to update their card information, or chase up on late payments. In fact, businesses can get paid up to twice as fast by accepting GoCardless payments on their online invoices.

Plus, retrieving funds directly from customer bank accounts, via direct debit, puts the business in greater control of incoming payments as it is pull based. This means the business controls payment amount and date and can therefore avoid revenue loss due to involuntary churn or non-payments.

And it’s not just for recurring billing. GoCardless can be used both for recurring and one-off payments.

And you don’t have to worry about how it will fit in with your other software solutions. GoCardless integrates seamlessly with 300+ partners, including major accounting and invoicing software like Xero and QuickBooks, putting payment visibility right into the workflow of the business.

