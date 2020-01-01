Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Payments

2 min readPayments

What Does FDP Stand For

Find out how future dated payments work for businesses

2 min readPayments

How Do Instalment Payments Work

A quick guide to everything you need to know about instalment payments.

2 min readPayments

The Top 5 Payment Processing Challenges For Small Businesses

We look at the top 5 payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.

2 min readPayments

5 Reasons To Use Payment Links

We explore the benefits of payment links for merchants.

2 min readPayments

How to Check and Validate Your BIN

Find out what information is conveyed by Bank Identification Numbers

2 min readPayments

How to Transfer Money Within Europe

Find the most efficient way to transfer money to Europe.

2 min readPayments

How to transfer money to USA without IBAN?

Discover how to transfer money to the USA easily

2 min readPayments

What Is Payment Gateway Routing

Find out how payment gateway routing can cut payment processing costs

2 min readPayments

How Does a Deferred Payment Work

Find out how a deferred payment works.

2 min readPayments

What is a Payment Scheme

Find out how a payment scheme enables payment transactions

2 min readPayments

What Is Payment Reference

Find out how payment reference numbers work

2 min readPayments

What is Ripple and How Does it Work?

We explain how Ripple works, and its differences to other cryptocurrencies.

3 min readPayments

Best Credit Card Processing Services

How does credit card processing work?

2 min readPayments

What Are Hardware Security Modules?

Hardware security modules protect payment information through cryptography.

2 min readPayments

What Are Host To Host Payments

Find out about host to host payment solutions

2 min readPayments

Calculating Add To Cart Rates

Calculate add to cart rates to optimise your website

2 min readPayments

What Is Secure Remote Commerce?

Secure remote commerce offers your customers convenience and security.

WebinarOpen banking

[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native

Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about  how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow  their businesses.

2 min readPayments

What Is the Quote to Cash Process?

Streamline the quote to cash process to ensure a healthy cash flow.

2 min readPayments

What is Headless Commerce?

Navigate the changing landscape of online shopping with headless commerce.

2 min readPayments

Small Business Payment Terms

Appropriate small business payment terms ensure a healthy cash flow.

2 min readPayments

Best Payment Methods For Sole Traders

As a sole trader you need payment methods you can trust

2 min readPayments

What Is A PDQ Payment

Find out how what PDQ payments can do for your business

2 min readPayments

Payout: Definition & Examples

We explore the different types of payout in the business world

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales