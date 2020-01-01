Payments
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a Prepaid Card and How Does It Work?
We look at how prepaid credit cards can help you take charge of your expenses
2 min readPaymentsPCI DSS: Definition & Examples
What you need to know about the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard!
2 min readPaymentsWhat Does PCI Stand For?
What is the PCI meaning and how does it apply to your business?
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is a Bank Routing Number (BRN)?
To send money to a US bank account, you’ll need a bank routing number.
2 min readPaymentsThe 3 Stages of Anti-Money Laundering
What are the latest anti-money laundering regulations?
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is a Passbook and How is it Used?
Discover how to use a passbook to keep track of your transactions.
2 min readPaymentsHow to send money internationally online
Is it possible to send money abroad quickly and safely using online providers?
5 min readOpen bankingOpen banking: The next big thing for small businesses
Why exactly is open banking such an exciting opportunity for small businesses?
2 min readPaymentsHow to add a mobile app payment gateway
Mobile app payment gateways make it easy to accept mobile payments.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a Hosted Payment Page?
Learn how to use hosted payment pages on your website for hassle-free sales
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsNFC payments: everything you need to know
Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.
2 min readPaymentsCard Not Present Transaction: Definition & Examples
Looking at what Card Not Present means and when you will use it
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a mobile payment service (MPS)?
What should you look for in an MPS to boost mobile payments?
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a recurring payment?
The financial ratios your business needs to understand
2 min readPaymentsTransaction Fees: Definition & Examples
We look at the different transaction fees that could affect your business.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is the Instalment Payment Method?
A guide to the instalment payment method for merchants
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a Hosted Payment Page?
Learn how to use hosted payment pages on your website for hassle-free sales
2 min readPaymentsWhat are the different types of payment gateway?
What are the different types of payment gateway to choose from?
2 min readPaymentsHow to choose a payment gateway?
Wondering which payment gateway should I choose? Find out here.
2 min readPaymentsDigital transactions: what are they?
What are the different types of digital transactions, and how do they work?
2 min readPaymentsThe importance of a good payment strategy for small businesses
Don’t neglect the importance of business payment methods in growth.
2 min readPaymentsHow much are credit card merchant fees?
From administrative fees to authorisation, credit card charges can add up.
2 min readPayments5 top online payment systems for UK businesses
The top 5 online payment systems available in the UK right now