How to Send a Client’s Quote (With Template)

You’re proud of the service you offer. And you’re even more proud of the value for money you build into every transaction. But no matter how much you delight your last customer, there’s always the issue of securing the next one. Generating new orders is one of the biggest challenges that companies face. And while marketing plays a big part in securing more work, let’s not overlook the quotation process.
The sending of a quote represents the start of your relationship with a new customer. It’s your opportunity to make the right first impression. And we all know what they say about first impressions. Your quote should be free of charge and obligation, demonstrating the quality and value for money you will bring to the job.
If you’re not sure where to start, you can use our free quote template to make sure your written quotes cover all the right bases.
What is a quote template?
A quote template helps to ensure that any written quotes you provide contain all the necessary information that prospective clients need to make an informed decision. It also ensures that your quote is insulated from the risk of legal disputes, ensuring that it is clear, transparent, and easy for the reader to understand.
A quote template protects both the business and its prospective customers from doubt, confusion and capacity for disputes. However, it also saves time. Generating written quotes can be extremely time-consuming, and using a quote template ensures that you’re able to provide new quotations quickly and easily.
What should I include in a quote template?
You have complete control over what is and is not included in your written quote template. However, in order to ensure that your quote is thorough, it’s a good idea to include the following:
your company name and full address
your telephone number and email address.
recipient’s name, address and contact information
the date that the quotation was made
a brief description of services and their price
name, price and quantity of any goods sold
VAT where applicable
any discounts that may apply to the customer
clear conditions for payment
any delivery or packaging costs
timeframe and conditions for delivery
any necessary legal references or disclaimers
Quote template example
You’ll find a rough template that includes the necessary items for a written quote below. Feel free to experiment with colours, fonts, logos and artwork to ensure that your quote reflects your branding.
Your Company Ltd. Ms C Smith
123 Your Address St. 10 King Road
Town Ipswich
Postcode IP1 2BQ
Phone: 0800 111 222 333 Phone: 01473 111222
Email: you@yourcompany.co.uk Email: carols@emailsp.com
Quote
Quote No: 00123 Customer ID: 00111 Quote date: 02/03/2022
Dear Ms Smith,
Thank you for your interest in Your Company Ltd. In regards to your query, we are delighted to make you the following offer:
|
Item
|
Description
|
Quantity
|
Unit Price
|
Total Price
|
Service
|
The service offered
|
1
|
N/A
|
£250
|
Product
|
The products offered
|
20
|
£10
|
£200
Subtotal: £450
VAT @ 20%: £90
Early Bird Discount @ 10%: -£54
Total due: £486
Please let us know if you require any further information. Please note that the Early Bird Discount is a limited time offer and will only be available until 16/03/2022.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Kind regards
Your Name
Your Company Ltd.
Feel free to make the template your own by adding additional rows and columns, unique discounts and offers, and personalised greetings.
We can help
If you’re interested in finding out more about sending quotes and accepting payments, then get in touch with our financial experts. Discover how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.
