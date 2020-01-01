Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Payments

3 min readPayments

6 Common Ecommerce Mistakes

Avoid making these common ecommerce mistakes to maximise sales.

2 min readPayments

5 Best Online Payment Solutions

Get paid when selling online – this is where online payment solutions come in.

2 min readPayments

Do You Need a Payment Aggregator?

Could a payment aggregator help your business process payments?

2 min readPayments

Receivership Explained with Examples

Receivership is a way to return companies to profitability.

2 min readPayments

Adverse Credit History Explained

Adverse credit history can affect your ability to take out loans.

2 min readPayments

Outstanding Balance Explained

Outstanding balance indicates the money owed on your credit card.

2 min readPayments

What Is Guest Checkout?

Will ecommerce guest checkout improve your conversion rates?

WebinarOpen banking

[Webinar] Getting Started with Instant Bank Pay

Join our webinar and discover three new ways you can use open banking with Instant Bank Pay

2 min readPayments

What Is a Minimum Payment On a Credit Card?

Everything you need to know about minimum payments on your credit card.

2 min readPayments

FICO Score: How To Calculate and Why It Matters

We look at how your FICO score is calculated and why it’s important.

2 min readPayments

What Are the Different Types of Credit Score?

FICO and VantageScore are the two most common models for credit reports.

2 min readPayments

Down Payments Explained

What you need to know about business down payments and personal endeavours.

2 min readPayments

What Does Escalation Mean?

The escalation meaning is used frequently in finance. Here’s how it works.

2 min readPayments

What Is Transaction Banking?

Find out what is transaction banking and the role it plays

2 min readPayments

Gratuity - Definition and Calculation

What is a gratuity and how is it calculated?

2 min readPayments

What is Legal Tender UK

Discover the legal tender definition.

2 min readPayments

Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON)

We explore how Payment in Lieu of Notice (PILON) works.

2 min readPayments

What Does it Mean When a Payment is Pending

A simple guide to understanding pending payments.

2 min readPayments

What is a Payment Holiday

Discover the meaning of a credit card payment holiday.

WebinarOpen banking

[On-Demand] Open Banking 101

Hear speakers from GoCardless and Open Banking Excellence as they demystify open banking and explain how businesses can use it to future proof their strategies

2 min readPayments

What are Trade Payables?

We look at trade payables and how to account for them.

2 min readPayments

Four Common Types of Card Fraud

Protect your business and customers from the main types of credit card fraud.

2 min readPayments

What is Single Immediate Payments

Single immediate payments are fast and convenient.

2 min readPayments

SOP Payment Definition And Examples

Find out what SOP can do for your business.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales