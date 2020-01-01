Payments
2 min readPaymentsAdvantages and Disadvantages of Direct Debit
There are a number of different advantages and disadvantages of direct debit.
2 min readPaymentsWillingness to Pay Explained
We explore willingness to pay and how it affects your pricing structure.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is Payment Reconciliation?
Prevent overdrafts and bounced cheques with efficient payment reconciliation.
2 min readPaymentsMobile Payment Channels Explained
A mobile payment channel offers customers a better purchasing experience.
2 min readPaymentsVoice Payments: The Future of Payment Technology?
Find out if voice payments are likely to become mainstream.
2 min readPaymentsTop 4 Digital Payment Trends in 2021
Online payment trends become more and more important in the digital age.
2 min readPaymentsPayment For Start-ups: What You Need To Know
We discuss everything new companies need to know about processing payments.
2 min readPaymentsFreelancer Payment Terms: A Guide
A guide to establishing mutually satisfactory payment terms with freelancers.
2 min readPaymentsThe Power of SWIFT Gpi Cross-border Payments
What is the corporate and consumer value of SWIFT gpi?
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is Buy Now Pay Later?
Buy now pay later methods are convenient and interest free.
2 min readPaymentsOperating expenses for small businesses explained
Operating expenses can make up between 60% and 80% of overall business expenses
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is the Prompt Payment Code?
Keep the supply chain flowing by following the Prompt Payment Code.
3 min readPaymentsWhat Is Authorised Push Payment Fraud?
Learn to recognise the signs of push payment scams to keep accounts safe.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is the Impact of Payment Innovations?
Payment innovations are changing the face of modern business.
2 min readPaymentsGuide to Upfront Payments for Freelancers
Upfront payments offer security and a better client relationship.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Accept ACH Payments Online
It’s simple to accept ACH payments online with a merchant account.
2 min readPaymentsHow To Avoid Non-sterling Transaction Fees
A non-sterling fee is applied to transactions in a currency other than sterling.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Are Credit Reference Agencies?
See the role of Credit Reference Agencies in ascertaining your credit score.
3 min readPaymentsBest B2B Payment Solutions for SMB
A good B2B payment solution can reduce transaction fees.
2 min readPaymentsCan Sole Traders Claim COVID Disaster Payment?
We look at the COVID support available to sole traders during the pandemic.
2 min readPaymentsGuide to Payment Practices Reporting
Large businesses must publish payment reporting twice a year.