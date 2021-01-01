Payments
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow long to keep customer credit card receipts
Holding onto credit card receipts can help save your business from false claims.
3 min readAlternative Payment OptionsHow to validate Bitcoin transactions
Transaction confirmation is crucial to keep cryptocurrencies secure and trusted.
3 min readPaymentsThe benefits of bulk payment services
Bulk transfers are the perfect solution for managing high volumes of payments.
3 min readPaymentsVoid transactions vs. refunds
Voiding transactions, when possible, will save you money compared to refunding.
2 min readPaymentsCredit Card Processing Fees in 2021
Get the scoop on credit card processing fees with our helpful guide.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsNFC payments: everything you need to know
Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.
2 min readPaymentsHow do small businesses take payments?
What are your small business payment options? Here’s how to get started.
2 min readPaymentsACH payment processing for nonprofits
ACH payment processing for nonprofits offers numerous benefits.
3 min readPaymentsHow to avoid returned online ACH payments
ACH returns may cost consumers and prevent businesses from using the network.
3 min readPaymentsThe pros and cons of ACH payment processing
ACH has clear benefits compared to wire transfers, checks and card payments.
2 min readPaymentsPayroll How To Pay Independent Contractors
Find out how to pay independent contractors
2 min readPaymentsWhat is an ACH payment facilitator?
PayFac payment gateways help authorize ACH and card payments.
2 min readPaymentsHow to send an eCheck
Can you send electronic checks to suppliers? Find out how eChecks work.
2 min readPaymentsHow Do Mobile Payment Systems Work?
Find out more about mobile wallets and how phone pay works.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is an Automated Billing System?
Could an auto billing system make your life easier? Here’s how it works.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is Peer-to-Peer in Banking?
Is peer-to-peer lending right for you? Here’s what you need to know.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Does ACH Hold Mean?
Is an ACH funding hold something to worry about? Find out here.
2 min readPaymentsHow Do Mobile Payment Systems Work?
Find out more about mobile wallets and how phone pay works.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is an Automated Billing System?
Could an auto billing system make your life easier? Here’s how it works.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is Peer-to-Peer in Banking?
Is peer-to-peer lending right for you? Here’s what you need to know.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Does ACH Hold Mean?
Is an ACH funding hold something to worry about? Find out here.
3 min readPaymentsHow to Stop ACH Payments
Learn how to stop an automatic ACH payment from taking money from your account.
2 min readPaymentsCalculating Present and Future Value of Annuity
Learn how to calculate the present and future value of annuities, right here.