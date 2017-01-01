Payments
5 min readEnterprise3 ways SaaS businesses can harness the power of open banking
How open banking improves the customer lifecycle from acquisition to transaction
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
3 min readEnterpriseAre credit cards pricing themselves out of the SaaS market?
What European card fee increases mean for US SaaS businesses working abroad.
2 min readPaymentsCan I make debit payments with a credit card?
What is the difference between debit and credit card payments?
2 min readPaymentsBest payment gateway for WooCommerce
The best payment gateway for WooCommerce? We think we know…
2 min readPaymentsHow an integrated payment solution will assist with business growth
Try fitting integrated payment solutions into your business growth plan
2 min readPayments4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution
Get the lowdown on the benefits of integrated payment solutions for ISVs.
2 min readPaymentsWhat are automated bill payments?
Automated bill payments ensure you never miss a payment.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a bad debt expense?
Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.
3 min readRetentionSubscriptions make payment digitization imperative
US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.
3 min readPaymentsHow Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments
Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.
2 min readPaymentsHow to choose the right POS system for your business
Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.
3 min readPaymentsWhat is a continuous payment authority (CPA)?
What is the best way to use a credit card? Find out about recurring payments
2 min readPaymentsShould you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?
Understand the importance of recurring payment intelligence in today's climate.
5 min readEnterpriseThe digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing
COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.
3 min readPaymentsGoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports
Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader
2 min readGoCardlessWe’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures
5 min readEnterpriseChecks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit
Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?
5 min readEnterprisePowering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet
Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.
PDFEnterprise[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US
Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.
3 min readPayments3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
2 min readEnterpriseBusinesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures
And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.
2 min readPaymentseChecks: What are they, and how do they work?
Find out how eChecks work and what their benefits are
2 min readPaymentsACH vs. Credit Cards
When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences