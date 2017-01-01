Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Payments

5 min readEnterprise

3 ways SaaS businesses can harness the power of open banking

How open banking improves the customer lifecycle from acquisition to transaction

PDFGlobal Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

3 min readEnterprise

Are credit cards pricing themselves out of the SaaS market?

What European card fee increases mean for US SaaS businesses working abroad.

2 min readPayments

Can I make debit payments with a credit card?

What is the difference between debit and credit card payments?

2 min readPayments

Best payment gateway for WooCommerce

The best payment gateway for WooCommerce? We think we know…

2 min readPayments

How an integrated payment solution will assist with business growth

Try fitting integrated payment solutions into your business growth plan

2 min readPayments

4 reasons why ISVs need an integrated payment solution

Get the lowdown on the benefits of integrated payment solutions for ISVs.

2 min readPayments

What are automated bill payments?

Automated bill payments ensure you never miss a payment.

2 min readPayments

What is a bad debt expense?

Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.

3 min readRetention

Subscriptions make payment digitization imperative

US payment decision makers share: payment optimization in a post-Covid era.

3 min readPayments

How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments

Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.

2 min readPayments

How to choose the right POS system for your business

Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.

3 min readPayments

What is a continuous payment authority (CPA)?

What is the best way to use a credit card? Find out about recurring payments

2 min readPayments

Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?

Understand the importance of recurring payment intelligence in today's climate.

5 min readEnterprise

The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing

COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.

3 min readPayments

GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports

Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader

2 min readGoCardless

We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures

5 min readEnterprise

Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit

Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?

5 min readEnterprise

Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet

Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.

PDFEnterprise

[Report] Forrester Consulting: Recurring Payment Friction In The US

Forrester surveyed 297 US payment decision makers in mixed B2B and B2C firms and B2B-only firms, to better understand the state of recurring payments.

3 min readPayments

3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

2 min readEnterprise

Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures

And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.

2 min readPayments

eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?

Find out how eChecks work and what their benefits are

2 min readPayments

ACH vs. Credit Cards

When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales