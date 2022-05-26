What to include in a thank you email after receiving payment

When customers pay you, it’s a perfect opportunity to turn what can be a negative (or simply nondescript) experience into a positive one. Thanking your customers for their payments can positively impact your business in many ways. It can encourage customers to pay on time, every time, as well as help to forge a closer bond with customers so that they return to buy more from you. A thank you email is a tool every finance team should use to bolster up their credit control processes.

In this post, we’ll examine how to write an email thank you for payment received with the aim of encouraging customers to remain loyal to your business.

What is a 'thank you for payment' email?

A thank you email is an email that’s sent to express your gratitude to clients and prospects. Whether you send your email manually or the email is sent automatically, it acts to illustrate to customers how much you appreciate their business. In doing so, you can build better, longer relationships with them.

Benefits of a payment received with thanks email

Some of the chief benefits of sending a thank you email for payment received include:

Stronger relationships with clients: A thank you email helps you establish deeper connections with customers.

Building credibility and trust: A professional and polite email thanking customers for they payment can help to establish your credibility and trustworthiness.

Promote your items: As well as saying thank you, your email can include links to discounts or coupons to encourage customers to buy more of your products. You can also use the email to introduce customers to your customer loyalty program or invite them to follow you on social media.

Share your company values: A thank you email is the ideal opportunity to share your brand message and values.

Create referral opportunities: You could add an incentive to encourage clients to refer you to others.

Sample email thanking a customer for payment received

How you write your thank you email and when you send it will make a big difference to its impact on customers. Your email can be shorter or longer depending on your content guidelines, however there are some best practices you can follow:

Use the appropriate form of greeting, which may be more or less formal depending on the type of customer you are addressing and your geographical location. Polite and correct email etiquette in Australia may be considered too informal in Japan, for example, so it’s important to localise your emails where necessary. Include details regarding what the payment was for, and express your appreciation. Add a note that signifies how much you are looking forward to working with them again. Finish with an extra “thank you” and sign off as you usually do in your emails.

Here’s an example of what this type of email may look like:

Hello (customer name)

Thank you for the payment you made today.

It was a pleasure helping you with (service provided)

If you have any future needs, I’m just a call or email away (contact information)

Kind regards,

(Your name)

Tone is important when you’re writing a thank you email, and you need to pay attention to detail to help foster a respectful relationship with your customer.

Use a template to send your payment thanks emails

You can either create a payment received with thanks template yourself or make use of one of the many free online templates available. It’s also worth considering using email automation to ensure your emails are sent out at the right time. This is especially useful if you have a lot of thank you emails to deliver and will help ensure you don’t miss any opportunities to build better connections with your customers.

