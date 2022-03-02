Top Martial Arts Members Management Software

From data entry to issuing invoices and recording payments, there are numerous administrative tasks to factor in as part of running a martial arts gym. Fortunately, martial arts members management software can help minimize the busywork. Here’s how to get started.

Why should you use martial arts members management software?

Is martial arts management software right for you? It’s useful for many reasons, not least of which is the fact that it can automate many of your manual processes. This saves time and leaves you free to focus on the sports you and your members are interested in. Typically, this type of software not only includes billing, scheduling, and member tracking features. It also includes more specialized martial arts features like belt tracking and event planning, allowing you to tailor it to your members’ needs.

Key features of martial arts membership software

So, what should you look for in martial arts members management software? The best solutions will include features such as the following:

Members database with contact details, enrollment plans, attendance records and more

Calendar for scheduling

Online booking feature

Automated invoicing and payment processing

Members portal for enrollment, class reservations, and payments

Progress tracking as members earn their belts

Cloud-based storage

Top 5 martial arts members management software

There’s a wealth of gym management and general accounting apps on the market, but if you’re looking for something more specific to martial arts gyms here are a few of our top choices.

1. Zen Planner

This mixed martial arts software helps track progress and plan coursework for numerous disciplines, including Krav Maga, Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu jitsu. It also offers specialty solutions for additional fitness types and traditional gym classes. Zen Planner comes with an app for on-the-go access and includes tools to automate your invoicing, payment reminders, training schedules, and skill tracking. Students can also log in to their self-service portals to track their own progress and make payments.

2. Mindbody

Like Zen Planner, Mindbody can be tailored to suit many different types of fitness clubs and sports. Its martial arts tools include modules to automate tasks, track skills, and check in clients for their courses and tournaments. There’s also point of sale features to use in your gym’s onsite store, as well as mobile apps for both Android and iOS devices.

3. Glofox

Those seeking an all-in-one management solution could benefit from installing Glofox. Like others on this list, it offers modules for class scheduling, payment processing, and client communications. It also integrates easily with your gym’s existing app or website, retaining all personalized branding for marketing purposes.

4. Kicksite

This web-based software is specifically designed for martial arts schools, managing student needs including automated tuition payments. Its tools include a library for your school’s videos, along with belt tracking and promo features. Whether you’re just starting out with a new gym or wish to expand your existing business, Kicksite easily scales up and down.

5. ClubWorx

ClubWorx is a general gym membership software with martial arts tools. Assign ranks, enroll new students, and grade progress from a central dashboard. The software facilitate communication with bulk messaging capabilities, and lets you streamline and automate payments to boost cash flow. There’s also a free 30-day trial to determine if ClubWorx is right for you.

How to choose martial arts members management software

Before jumping in and integrating these apps with your existing website, you should compare their core features and pricing structures. Read reviews carefully to find out more about user friendliness, particularly if you’ll be using a client-facing portal. How well will the software integrate with your current accounting apps and website? Will it be easy to migrate your data?

Finally, don’t forget about payments. Many martial arts gyms take recurring payments from regular customers. GoCardless offers a Direct Debit payments solution perfect for recurring payments. Gym owners can control the amount and timing of payments for an improved cash flow. Unlike some other payment processors, there’s no monthly fee involved, and we also partner with over 200 major software platforms including Xero and Salesforce.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.