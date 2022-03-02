A coworking space offers flexibility and convenience, and the top coworking software helps achieve these goals. If you’re tasked with managing a coworking space, you’ll want to find software that helps your members enjoy an optimal experience.

Why do you need coworking software?

There are several benefits to using coworking management software. Managing a coworking space involves juggling numerous tasks. These can include processes such as:

Managing memberships

Planning and maintaining your office space

Marketing your coworking brand

Attracting new members

Processing payments

While some of these tasks are relevant to any office, others are distinct to the coworking environment. By using coworking software specifically developed for the unique needs of this type of space, you’ll be better able to streamline your operations and grow your business effectively. The best apps help you automate services to save time for you and your members alike.

Features of the top coworking software

When comparing your options, you can look for specific features and functions such as the following:

Automated booking system for desks and meeting rooms

Automated membership plans

Member database

Automated billing and payment processing

Membership perks and loyalty programs

The 5 best coworking management software

With no further ado, here’s our pick of the best coworking management software. These workplace apps offer most of the features mentioned above, helping you automate your management tasks to save time and money.

Optix

Created by ShareDesk, Optix is a popular coworking software. It offers a mobile app for members and an online platform for managers, enabling all parties to access its relevant tools. These include systems for managing bookings and invoicing. There’s also a messaging area for members to contact one another, as well as integration with the ShareDesk Marketplace when you need to advertise open spaces and desks. Optix integrates with other workplace apps including Slack, Zendesk, and Google Calendar for easier management.

Coworkify

Another popular option is Coworkify. Its strength lies in its simplicity, including a user-friendly dashboard for beginners to help you avoid becoming overwhelmed. You’ll find all the main management tools needed to operate a coworking space, including booking, invoicing, managing memberships, and marketing to new clients. There’s also a free trial for 30 days to help you determine whether Coworkify is right for you.

Cobot

Based in Berlin and developed by an experienced team of coworking space managers, Cobot comes fully equipped with all the bells and whistles you need to succeed. These include tools for automated billing and invoicing as well as a comprehensive room booking system. It’s more global-oriented than some others on this list, with a multilingual platform and international support team.

Yardi Kube

Kube was designed to be an all-in-one platform for coworking management, including both software and hardware support. On the software side you’ll find a member management system and booking calendar. Kube also includes an open API for customization capabilities and easy integration with your existing financial and payment apps. Going beneath the surface, Kube also includes features for network control so you can really tweak it to best suit your organization’s needs.

Habu

The final choice on our list is Habu, another global-facing solution with users from more than 25 countries. Simple to use and easy to learn, this intuitive system integrates with numerous payment processors as well as accounting software like Xero. It’s divided into three areas of management, including memberships, invoices, and booking.

How to choose coworking software

These are just a few examples of the top coworking software on the market right now. To choose the best fit for your organization, you’ll want to look not only at features but also structure and fees. How flexible is the program? Will it be able to scale up as your coworking empire grows? What customer support is available? Can members access the app for easy booking on demand?

You should also look at integrations and payment processing. Many coworking spaces operate on a membership or monthly subscription basis, which means you’ll need to take recurring payments. GoCardless can help with recurring payments and coworking management.

Our GoCardless Direct Debit allows clear visibility over which payments have been received, with no monthly fee involved. We also partner with over 200 software platforms such as Xero and Salesforce to help you take control of your coworking space finances.

