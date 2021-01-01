Payments
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is an ACH Payment API?
How does an ACH API work, and is an API payment gateway right for your business?
2 min readPaymentsACH vs. EFT: What’s the Difference?
Should your business use ACH or EFT? Discover the difference between the two.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is ACH Positive Pay?
Learn how to keep your business secure from fraud using ACH positive pay.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Pay a Vendor via ACH
Learn why and how to verify vendor ACH information when sending payments.
3 min readGoCardlessFighting fraud before it happens with GoCardless’ new account verification tool
Automatically validate new customer’s bank details before the first payment
2 min readPaymentsHow to accept ACH payments? Guide for small businesses
Find out how to accept ACH payments from customers on your website.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Set Up BACS Payments for Your Business
If you’re opening a UK business office, learn how to set up BACS payments.
WebinarPayments[On Demand Webinar] Simplifying payments in the subscription economy
Join GoCardless, Zuora and SiteMinder for a deep dive into how recurring payments are powering the subscription economy and how offering the right payment methods can supercharge growth.
WebinarGoCardless[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product
Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.
3 min readEnterprise8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider
How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.
4 min readEnterprise4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.
2 min readPaymentsACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?
Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is an E-Wallet?
Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.
4 min readEnterpriseThe 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference
Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.
7 min readEnterpriseThe 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimized payment strategy
What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?
2 min readPaymentsTypes of payment method for your business
Discover the most important payment methods for business
2 min readPaymentsWhat is a charge card?
Discover why a charge card can be hugely beneficial for your company.
3 min readEnterprise5 takeaways from the consumer payment preferences in 2021 report
Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.
4 min readEnterprise3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix
Win more customers by meeting consumer demand with GoCardless.
3 min readEnterpriseHow do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?
Learn how consumers prefer to pay for their energy bills.
5 min readEnterprise3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking
What CFOs have to gain with open banking
WebinarCash flow[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections
2 min readPaymentsHow to Account For Advance Payments
We look at the process of accounting for advance payments