Top 5 alternatives to Payoneer

In recent years, Payoneer has become one of the most recognisable names when it comes to international money transfers, and it’s easy to see why. The platform not only provides the ability to make online payments in a variety of foreign currencies across borders but offers a multitude of additional services that allow you to keep all your international and domestic payments in one place and organise them accordingly.

But while it might be one of the more visible international payment gateways out there, there are several alternatives that might be a better fit for your company.

GoCardless

GoCardless makes international payment nice and simple and is an ideal solution for smaller businesses. As the world continues to become a more global market, small online merchants are increasingly looking for ways to collect and send online payments with minimal fuss and processing cost.

GoCardless allows these businesses to receive international payments from over 30 countries at the real exchange rate and allows customers to pay in their own currency without requiring a foreign bank account. This cuts down significantly on the amount of administrative work typically associated with international sales.

Wise

Wise uses a system of local bank accounts in countries around the world, so all transfers are made within a closed system, so to speak. This makes things fast, reliable and safe. Simply pay into a local bank account in one country and receive money from a local account in another, with no middleman to muddy the waters.

While it’s convenient and safe, Wise demands an upfront fee based on the amount you’re sending. But there isn’t a monthly fee for a borderless account (unlike Payoneer), so it might be a decent option if you’re planning on making a lot of cross-border withdrawals.

Skrill

Previously known as Moneybookers, Skrill requires little more than a valid email address to set up an account and start sending and receiving. It uses a virtual wallet system that lets you send money between wallets, making it incredibly simple.

Where Skrill fails is in the variety of potential fees associated with its services. For example, you might be charged multiple times during a single transaction – once for transferring money between wallets and again for converting it, and that’s before you even factor in the exchange rate.

World First

This London-based payment gateway is focused specifically on high-value transfers. Indeed, the minimum amount accepted is a transfer of $1,000. For smaller businesses, it’s probably never going to be a valid option. While there are no fees for personal transfers, it also charges businesses based on the amount of business they’re bringing to the table.

So, if you are an online retailer dealing exclusively in high-value items and services and are planning on doing a lot of business, World First could be a legitimate option. For most of us, however, it’s only ever going to be an aspirational brand.

PayPal

While it’s primarily known as a payment gateway for auction sites and those selling crafts on Etsy, PayPal is actually a legitimate international payments option that can be a convenient choice for small enterprises just dipping their toes in global waters for the first time.

There’s no fee when it comes to setting up an account but you will be charged conversion fees as much as eight times higher than on other platforms. It works but be sure you’re aware of what it costs before pulling the trigger.

Which one is right for me?

It’s important to do your research into exactly what each platform has to offer and see what combination of services works best for you. Compare the fees and think about the volume of business you’ll be doing and decide which offers the best balance of features and cost. If you’re still on the fence, Payoneer is still a solid option.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team has to deal with. Find out today how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.