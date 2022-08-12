What different types of payment are available?

In the digital age, cash is no longer king. Whether you’re accepting payment from your customers online or on-site, you have a plethora of payment options available. The more different types of payment you offer, the more convenient an experience you can provide for your clientele and the more sales you can potentially generate.

However, each type of payment method has its caveats as well as its benefits.

The modes of payment you choose can have lasting implications on your cash flow, potentially delaying the time it takes for funds to reach your merchant account or eroding your profit margins with charges. Here, we look at each type of payment method available to your customers, and the pros and cons of accepting each.

Cash

There was a time when cash was king. But the reign of all kings must come to an end, and cash was dethroned as the UK’s favourite payment method in 2017. While credit and debit cards are the preferred payment method for UK consumers, especially given the potential Covid risks associated with paper notes and coins, cash is still favoured by 17% of consumers, according to UK Finance.

Advantages of cash

Easy to use

No fees or charges

Customers can make purchases without needing their own bank account

Disadvantages of cash

Customers are less likely to use cash to make high-value purchases

Processing cash transactions can take longer at the till

Some consumers may not feel safe using cash, due to the risk of theft and potential Covid transmission

E-wallet

E-wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay work like a digital version of a physical wallet. It facilitates contactless and online payment via a smartphone. It stores the details for one or more payment methods (e.g. credit or debit card) and makes faster, more secure and more convenient payments.

Advantages of e-wallet

Fast and convenient

Customers may buy more frequently

Customers can make payments of up to £100 instantly via contactless

Disadvantages of e-wallet

Transactions can take 1–3 days to process

Payments are subject to charges

A point of sale (POS) device is needed to accept payment via an e-wallet

Credit/debit card

Credit and debit cards are the UK’s favourite way to shop, accounting for over 50% of all payments according to UK Finance. Payments can be made up to £100 via contactless payment, or unlimited payments can be made via chip and PIN (although banks may request additional authorisation for larger purchases).

Advantages of credit/debit card

Customers are more likely to make impulse purchases

Customers can make large purchases with confidence

Quick and easy to process at the till, preventing long queues

Disadvantages of credit/debit card

A POS device needs to be bought or rented

Fees of around 1.5–3.5% apply to each transaction

Transactions can take 1–3 days to process

Bank transfer

A bank transfer can be made via multiple systems including BACS, CHAPS and Direct Debits. It is commonly used for paying bills and subscription payments but less commonly used for one-off purchases.

Advantages of bank transfer

Businesses can accept larger payments without hefty fees

Beneficial for B2B commerce due to higher costs and volumes

Affordable and convenient for merchants

Disadvantages of bank transfer

Processing can take 1–-3 days

A merchant account is usually required

