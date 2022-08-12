If you ask anyone born between 1997 and 2012 (Generation Z), they’ll probably tell you they want to be an influencer or a content creator when they leave school. As if that’s not what they’re doing already by constantly updating their Instagram and YouTube feeds. While it might seem like a dream job on the surface, it is still a job and one that requires a certain amount of financial responsibility.

There is a lot of money to be made as an influencer, but only if you know how to get paid. A big part of that is knowing how to invoice and collect payments. Influencers and content creators are creative individuals that might not necessarily understand how to invoice properly. But with the right advice, you could significantly improve your revenue by getting it right.

Content creator invoice

Of course, the first thing a content creator invoice should include is your information. That means your full (legal) name, and company name if you are trading as a limited company rather than as a sole trader. Also include a valid mailing address, and this could be your home address if you create your content from home.

The invoice should also include:

Client name – The full name of each client or company, whether that’s advertising partners or clients that have asked you for specific content.

Payment terms – Include the date the invoice was sent, an invoice number and various potential payment methods. Most importantly, include your payment terms, giving clients up to 30 days to pay, as standard.

Line items – This is where you list each piece of paid content, who is due to pay for it and what specifically they are paying for. This is always going to be different depending on your niche but, for example, an Instagram influencer would count each sponsored post as a separate line item.

Contact information – The client already hascontact information and the ability to contact you over social media, but give them a personal email address too.

Double-check your invoice before sending it. Have you posted everything declared on the invoice? Have you missed anything? Once it has been sent, it could be put immediately into processing for payment.

Sending your influencer invoice

When you choose to send your invoice depends on the kind of content you create. Send it whenever a specific campaign deliverable has been met. You might even be bold enough to send the invoice upfront, but only do this if you’ve discussed it beforehand.

When sending the invoice via email, always ensure you’re sending it to the right place and the right person at the right time. Keep the invoice email itself simple and always include the word ‘invoice’ in the subject line alongside your name and a few words outlining the general nature of the work. Always keep track of when you’ve sent your invoices, so you know when to start following up.

Following up on invoices

Influencers and content creators are mostly freelancers, and there are few things more frustrating for any freelancer than chasing payment. Thankfully there are invoicing and accounting apps which automate follow-up messages when a set time has passed.

If you would rather do it yourself, start by asking for confirmation of the invoice and sending a gentle reminder a few days before the due date. Only start chasing up invoices once they officially become late payments – after 30 days.

Know your power

Above all else, realise that brands are relying on influencers more than ever before, and you have the power to bring their reputation down substantially. Have this in the back of your mind when discussing payment terms, but never forget that you are essentially a small business and invoicing clients is something you’re going to have to learn to live with. Unless you hire an accountant, of course.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down significantly on the amount of financial admin you have to deal with. For an influencer working solo, this can mean hours saved.

According to Adam Coley, Managing Director at Lowaire Digital, ‘the level of automation offered by GoCardless’ means his company is saving ‘at least 40 hours in admin time every month.’ This is time you could spend creating new content rather than worrying about whether or not you’re being paid on time.

Find out today how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.