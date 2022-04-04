5 Best Dropshipping Payment Gateways

Dropshipping has become an extremely popularbusiness model for young entrepreneurs, offering a low-cost and low-risk method of making money online. It’s a great way to get started in the world of business, and there is no shortage of payment gateways and other technologies available to help you in this process.

But what is the best payment processor for dropshipping? There are so many different options available, and it can be difficult to choose between them. Ease of use, pricing, security and the different features that are on offer are important considerations that you should make when weighing up your decision. GoCardless is a great choice, offering convenient payments and an easy-to-use dashboard to track payments.

What is dropshipping?

Before getting into the best payment processor for dropshipping, it’s important to define what is meant by this. Dropshipping is a new, digital business model that involves buying and selling products that you don’t have any physical interaction with. Products are purchased from third-party suppliers for wholesale prices, and then they are sent directly from the supplier to the customer without you ever seeing them.

As the owner of a dropshipping business, you mark up the prices of products and keep the profits. There’s no need to manage any inventory, as you only buy from the supplier when the customer makes a purchase.

For this process, you need to find the right dropship payment gateway. Let’s take a look at some of the best options available.

Shopify payments

Many e-commerce businesses use Shopify anyway, so if you’re using this to sell products then there are some easy integrations with the payment gateway. There’s no need to integrate with third-party payment providers to accept payments on your Shopify store – once you launch your Shopify store, you’re ready to accept payments through Shopify payments.

Many different payment methods are supported, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and more. There are a variety of different payment plans available, making this an appropriate dropship payment gateway for all kinds of business.

PayPal

PayPal has long been a big player in the world of online payments, and it’s also one of the best payment gateways for dropshipping. Customers tend to be familiar with the process, and many people already have accounts, making it a convenient and accessible method.

PayPal is also a good option forinternational payments, cutting down on many of the transaction costs associated with sending money across borders and exchanging currencies.

Stripe

Stripe is another extremely popular payment method, both for dropshipping payments and all other kinds of e-commerce business. Stripe markets itself as a payment tool for developers, making it a great choice for businesses with coding expertise that want to customise their payment gateway to suit their needs.

On the other hand, this level of customisation might make Stripe slightly complex for first-time business owners looking to get started in dropshipping.

Square

Square is an easy-to-use payment gateway that provides integration with plenty of major eCommerce platforms, such as Wix, WooCommerce, WordPress and more. Payments can be quickly added to your website, and you can also access developer API tools that allow you to make the most out of this payment gateway.

GoCardless for dropshipping payments

GoCardless is one of the best payment gateways for dropshipping, allowing you to automate payment collection and cut down on admin time spent on writing and chasing up invoices. An added bonus is the Success+ payment intelligence software, which automatically attempts to collect failed payments. On average, Success+ manages to catch 76% of payments that initially fail.

You can keep track of your payments and their status through the easy-to-use dashboard, making GoCardless an excellent choice for online business owners.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.