Currency Acronyms and Abbreviations

Last edited May 2022

There are currently 180 different recognised currencies around the world. Learning to recognise these currencies based on their 3-letter abbreviations is important when carrying out trade internationally, especially for businesses that accept payments in local currencies.

In this post, we’ll note the standard currency acronym of each country so that you can recognise world currency abbreviations when you come across them.

Understanding world currency abbreviations

All currencies are presented as 3-letter acronyms. The first two letters refer to the name of the country, while the third letter refers to currency.

For example, the US currency abbreviation is USD, i.e. US dollar. The Polish currency abbreviation, meanwhile, is PLN for Polish złoty, and the Thailand currency abbreviation is THB for Thai baht.

World Currency abbreviations

Below is the currency currently employed by every country, divided up by continent and listed in alphabetical order.

Note that some countries will accept multiple currencies, especially in the developing world. In Georgia, for instance, the currency is Georgian Lari, or GEL, but trade can be carried out in US dollars (USD) and occasionally euros (EUR).

USD is actually the world’s reserve currency, so is often used as a default currency in the case that a local currency is weak or unstable.

European Currencies

The euro is the national currency of 19European countries. However there are many European countries and territories that don't use the euro, which we’ve outlined in the below table:

Country or Territory

Name of currency

Currency acronym

Albania

Albanian lek

ALL

Andorra

Euro

EUR

Austria

Euro

EUR

Belarus

Belarus ruble

BYN

Belgium

Euro

EUR

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia mark

BAM

Bulgaria

Bulgaria lev

BGN

Croatia

Croatia kuna

HRK

Czech Republic

Czech koruna

CZK

Denmark

Denmark krone

DKK

Estonia

Euro

EUR

Finland

Euro

EUR

France

Euro

EUR

Germany

Euro

EUR

Greece

Euro

EUR

Hungary

Hungary forint

HUF

Iceland

Iceland krona

ISK

Ireland

Euro

EUR

Italy

Euro

EUR

Kosovo

Euro

EUR

Latvia

Euro

EUR

Liechtenstein

Switzerland franc

CHF

Lithuania

Euro

EUR

Luxembourg

Euro

EUR

Malta

Euro

EUR

Moldova

Moldova leu

MDL

Monaco

Euro

EUR

Montenegro

Euro

EUR

Netherlands

Euro

EUR

North Macedonia

Macedonia denar

MKD

Norway

Norway kroner

NOK

Poland

Poland zloty

PLN

Portugal

Euro

EUR

Romania

Romania new lei

RON

San Marino

Euro

EUR

Serbia

Serbia dinar

RSD

Slovakia

Euro

EUR

Slovenia

Euro

EUR

Spain

Euro

EUR

Sweden

Sweden krona

SEK

Switzerland

Switzerland franc

CHF

Ukraine

Ukraine hryvnia

UAH

United Kingdom (UK)

Pound sterling

GBP

Vatican City (Holy See)

Euro

EUR

African Currencies

The West African franc, or XOF, and the Central African franc, XAF, are two main currencies in Africa. However, there are a number of countries that have adopted their own currencies.

Country or Territory

Name of currency

Currency acronym

Angola

Angolan kwanza

AOA

Benin

West African CFA franc

XOF

Botswana

Botswana pula

BWP

Burkina Faso

West African CFA franc

XOF

Burundi

Burundi franc

BIF

Cameroon

Central African CFA franc

XAF

Cape Verde

Cape Verdean escudo

CVE

Central African Republic

Central African CFA franc

XAF

Chad

Central African CFA franc

XAF

Comoros

Comorian franc

KMF

Republic of the Congo

Central African CFA franc

XAF

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Congolese franc

CDF

Djibouti

Djiboutian franc

DJF

Equatorial Guinea

Central African CFA franc

XAF

Eritrea

Eritrean nakfa

ERN

Eswatini

Lilangeni

SZL

Ethiopia

Ethiopian birr

ETB

Gabon

Central African CFA franc

XAF

Gambia

Dalasi

GMD

Ghana

Ghanaian cedi

GHS

Guinea

Guinean franc

GNF

Guinea-Bissau

West African CFA franc

XOF

Ivory Coast

West African CFA franc

XOF

Kenya

Kenyan shilling

KES

Lesotho

Lesotho loti

LSL

Liberia

Liberian dollar

LRD

Libya

Libyan dinar

LYD

Madagascar

Malagasy ariary

MGA

Malawi

Malawian kwacha

MWK

Mali

West African CFA franc

XOF

Mauritania

Ouguiya

MRO

Mauritius

Mauritian rupee

MUR

Mozambique

Mozambican metical

MZN

Namibia

Namibian dollar

NAD

Niger

West African CFA franc

XOF

Nigeria

Nigerian naira

NGN

Rwanda

Rwandan franc

RWF

Sao Tome and Principe

São Tomé and Príncipe dobra

STD

Senegal

West African CFA franc

XOF

Seychelles

Seychellois rupee

SCR

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leonean leone

SLL

Somalia

Somali shilling

SOS

South Africa

South African rand

ZAR

Togo

West African CFA franc

XOF

Uganda

Ugandan shilling

UGX

Zambia

Zambian kwacha

ZMW

Zimbabwe

RTGS dollar

ZBN

Asian Currencies

Each and every country on the continent of Asia has its own currency, except for Timor-Leste which uses the US dollar. Asia is also notable for having the fastest growing economic territory in the world.

Country or Territory

Name of currency

Currency acronym

Bangladesh

Taka

BDT

Bhutan

Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN

Brunei

Brunei dollar

BND

Cambodia

Cambodian riel

KHR

China

Renminbi (yuan)

CNY

India

Indian rupee

INR

Indonesia

Rupiah

IDR

Japan

Yen

JPY

Laos

Lao kip

LAK

Macau

Macanese pataca

MOP

Malaysia

Ringgit

MYR

Maldives

Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR

Mongolia

Mongolia tögrög

MNT

Myanmar

Kyat

MMK

Nepal

Nepalese rupee

NPR

North Korea

North Korean won

KPW

Philippines

Philippine peso

PHP

Russia

Russian ruble

RUB

Singapore

Singapore dollar

SGD

South Korea

South Korean won

KRW

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan rupee

LKR

Taiwan

New Taiwan dollar

TWD

Thailand

Baht

THB

Timor-Leste

US Dollar

USD

Vietnam

Vietnamese dong

VND

Australasia/Oceania Currencies

Countries in the Oceania region are made of independent island states, former European overseas territories, and large countries like Australia. Most of these countries use either the US dollar or the Australian dollar. However, some, such as Vanuatu, have their own currency (VUV).

Country or Territory

Name of currency

Currency abbreviation

American Samoa

US dollar

USD

Australia

Australian dollar

AUD

Federated States of Micronesia

US dollar

USD

Fiji

Fijian dollar

FJD

Cook Islands

New Zealand dollar

NZD

French Polynesia

CFP franc

XPF

Guam

US dollar

USD

Kiribati

Australian dollar

AUD

Marshall Islands

US dollar

USD

Nauru

Australian dollar

AUD

New Caledonia

CFP franc

XPF

New Zealand

New Zealand dollar

NZD

Niue

New Zealand dollar

NZD

Norfolk Island

Australian dollar

AUD

Northern Mariana Islands

US dollar

USD

Palau

US dollar

USD

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinean kina

PGK

Pitcairn Islands

New Zealand dollar

NZD

Samoa

Samoan tala

WST

Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands dollar

SBD

Tokelau

New Zealand dollar

NZD

Tonga

Tongan pa’anga

TOP

Tuvalu

Australian dollar

AUD

Vanuatu

Vanuatu vatu

VUV

Wake Island

US dollar

USD

Wallis and Futuna

CFP franc

XPF

Middle Eastern Currencies

The Middle East comprises North Africa and Southeast Asia. Some Middle Eastern currencies have extremely high value, including Jordan’s dinar (JOD) and Oman’s rial (OMR).

Country or Territory

Currency name

Currency acronym

Algeria

Algerian dinar

DZD

Afghanistan

Afghan afghani

AFN

Armenia

Armenian dram

AMD

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani manat

AZN

Bahrain

Bahraini dinar

BHD

Cyprus

Euro

EUR

Egypt

Egyptian pound

EGP

Georgia

Lari

GEL

Iran

Iranian rial

IRR

Iraq

Iraqi dinar

IQD

Israel

Israeli new shekel

ILS

Jordan

Jordanian dinar

JOD

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstani tenge

KZT

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstani som

KGS

Kuwait

Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

Lebanon

Lebanese pound

LBP

Morocco

Moroccan dirham

MAD

Oman

Omani rial

OMR

Pakistan

Pakistani rupee

PKR

Palestine

Israeli new shekel

ILS

Qatar

Qatari riyal

QAR

Saudi Arabia

Saudi riyal

SAR

Syria

Syrian pound

SYP

Tajikistan

Somoni

TJS

Tunisia

Tunisian dinar

TND

Turkey

Turkish Lira

TRY

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan manat

TMM

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

UAE dirham

AED

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan som

UZS

Yemen

Yemeni rial

YER

North and Central American Currencies

North America is made up of The United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In Central America the majority of countries have their own currency, although they may additionally trade in USD.

Country or Territory

Currency name

Currency acronym

Belize

Belize dollar

BZD

Canada

Canadian dollar

CAD

Costa Rica

Costa Rican colon

CRC

El Salvador

US dollar

USD

Greenland

Danish krone

DKK

Guatemala

Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ

Honduras

Honduran lempira

HNL

Mexico

Mexican peso

MXB

Nicaragua

Nigerian naira

NGN

Panama

US dollar

USD

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Euro

EUR

Sint Maarten

Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG

United States of America (USA)

US dollar

USD

Caribbean Countries

The East Caribbean dollar (XCD) is used across the Caribbean region, with the US dollar and the euro also being commonly used. However, some Caribbean countries have their own currencies.

Country or Territory

Currency name

Currency acronym

Anguilla

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Antigua and Barbuda

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Aruba

Aruban Florin

AWG

Bahamas

Bahamian dollar

BSD

Barbados

Barbadian dollar

BBD

Bermuda

Bermudian dollar

BMD

British Virgin Islands

US dollar

USD

Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands dollar

KYD

Cuba

Cuban peso

CUP

Dominica

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Dominican Republic

Dominican peso

DOP

Grenada

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Guadeloupe

Euro

EUR

Haiti

Haitian gourde

HTG

Jamaica

Jamaican dollar

JMD

Martinique

Euro

EUR

Montserrat

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Puerto Rico

US dollar

USD

Saint Barthelemy

Euro

EUR

Saint Kitts and Nevis

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Saint Lucia

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Saint Martin

Euro

EUR

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

East Caribbean dollar

XCD

Sint Eustatius

US dollar

USD

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago dollar

TTD

Turks and Caicos Islands

US dollar

USD

US Virgin Islands

US dollar

USD

South American Currencies

Country or Territory

Currency name

Currency

acronym

Argentina

Argentine peso

ARS

Bolivia

Bolivian boliviano

BOB

Bonaire

US dollar

USD

Brazil

Brazilian real

BRL

Chile

Chilean peso

CLP

Colombia

Colombian peso

COP

Curacao

Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG

Ecuador

US dollar

USD

Falkland Islands

Falkland Islands pound

FKP

French Guiana

Euro

EUR

Guyana

Guyanese dollar

GYD

Paraguay

Paraguayan guarani

PYG

Peru

Peruvian sol

PEN

Saba

US dollar

USD

Suriname

Surinamese dollar

SRD

Uruguay

Uruguayan peso

UYU

Venezuela

Venezuelan bolivar

VES

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Pound sterling

GBP

A few South American countries use the US dollar, namely Bonaire, Ecuador and Saba. Curacao is a Dutch territory and uses the currency of the former Kingdom of the Netherlands, known as the Netherlands Antillean guilder. French Guiana, as a French territory, uses the euro.

