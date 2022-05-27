Currency Acronyms and Abbreviations

There are currently 180 different recognised currencies around the world. Learning to recognise these currencies based on their 3-letter abbreviations is important when carrying out trade internationally, especially for businesses that accept payments in local currencies.

In this post, we’ll note the standard currency acronym of each country so that you can recognise world currency abbreviations when you come across them.

Understanding world c urrency abbreviations

All currencies are presented as 3-letter acronyms. The first two letters refer to the name of the country, while the third letter refers to currency.

For example, the US currency abbreviation is USD, i.e. US dollar. The Polish currency abbreviation, meanwhile, is PLN for Polish złoty, and the Thailand currency abbreviation is THB for Thai baht.

World Currency abbreviations

Below is the currency currently employed by every country, divided up by continent and listed in alphabetical order.

Note that some countries will accept multiple currencies, especially in the developing world. In Georgia, for instance, the currency is Georgian Lari, or GEL, but trade can be carried out in US dollars (USD) and occasionally euros (EUR).

USD is actually the world’s reserve currency, so is often used as a default currency in the case that a local currency is weak or unstable.

European Currencies

The euro is the national currency of 19European countries. However there are many European countries and territories that don't use the euro, which we’ve outlined in the below table:

Country or Territory Name of currency Currency acronym Albania Albanian lek ALL Andorra Euro EUR Austria Euro EUR Belarus Belarus ruble BYN Belgium Euro EUR Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia mark BAM Bulgaria Bulgaria lev BGN Croatia Croatia kuna HRK Czech Republic Czech koruna CZK Denmark Denmark krone DKK Estonia Euro EUR Finland Euro EUR France Euro EUR Germany Euro EUR Greece Euro EUR Hungary Hungary forint HUF Iceland Iceland krona ISK Ireland Euro EUR Italy Euro EUR Kosovo Euro EUR Latvia Euro EUR Liechtenstein Switzerland franc CHF Lithuania Euro EUR Luxembourg Euro EUR Malta Euro EUR Moldova Moldova leu MDL Monaco Euro EUR Montenegro Euro EUR Netherlands Euro EUR North Macedonia Macedonia denar MKD Norway Norway kroner NOK Poland Poland zloty PLN Portugal Euro EUR Romania Romania new lei RON San Marino Euro EUR Serbia Serbia dinar RSD Slovakia Euro EUR Slovenia Euro EUR Spain Euro EUR Sweden Sweden krona SEK Switzerland Switzerland franc CHF Ukraine Ukraine hryvnia UAH United Kingdom (UK) Pound sterling GBP Vatican City (Holy See) Euro EUR

African Currencies

The West African franc, or XOF, and the Central African franc, XAF, are two main currencies in Africa. However, there are a number of countries that have adopted their own currencies.

Country or Territory Name of currency Currency acronym Angola Angolan kwanza AOA Benin West African CFA franc XOF Botswana Botswana pula BWP Burkina Faso West African CFA franc XOF Burundi Burundi franc BIF Cameroon Central African CFA franc XAF Cape Verde Cape Verdean escudo CVE Central African Republic Central African CFA franc XAF Chad Central African CFA franc XAF Comoros Comorian franc KMF Republic of the Congo Central African CFA franc XAF Democratic Republic of the Congo Congolese franc CDF Djibouti Djiboutian franc DJF Equatorial Guinea Central African CFA franc XAF Eritrea Eritrean nakfa ERN Eswatini Lilangeni SZL Ethiopia Ethiopian birr ETB Gabon Central African CFA franc XAF Gambia Dalasi GMD Ghana Ghanaian cedi GHS Guinea Guinean franc GNF Guinea-Bissau West African CFA franc XOF Ivory Coast West African CFA franc XOF Kenya Kenyan shilling KES Lesotho Lesotho loti LSL Liberia Liberian dollar LRD Libya Libyan dinar LYD Madagascar Malagasy ariary MGA Malawi Malawian kwacha MWK Mali West African CFA franc XOF Mauritania Ouguiya MRO Mauritius Mauritian rupee MUR Mozambique Mozambican metical MZN Namibia Namibian dollar NAD Niger West African CFA franc XOF Nigeria Nigerian naira NGN Rwanda Rwandan franc RWF Sao Tome and Principe São Tomé and Príncipe dobra STD Senegal West African CFA franc XOF Seychelles Seychellois rupee SCR Sierra Leone Sierra Leonean leone SLL Somalia Somali shilling SOS South Africa South African rand ZAR Togo West African CFA franc XOF Uganda Ugandan shilling UGX Zambia Zambian kwacha ZMW Zimbabwe RTGS dollar ZBN

Asian Currencies

Each and every country on the continent of Asia has its own currency, except for Timor-Leste which uses the US dollar. Asia is also notable for having the fastest growing economic territory in the world.

Country or Territory Name of currency Currency acronym Bangladesh Taka BDT Bhutan Bhutanese ngultrum BTN Brunei Brunei dollar BND Cambodia Cambodian riel KHR China Renminbi (yuan) CNY India Indian rupee INR Indonesia Rupiah IDR Japan Yen JPY Laos Lao kip LAK Macau Macanese pataca MOP Malaysia Ringgit MYR Maldives Maldivian rufiyaa MVR Mongolia Mongolia tögrög MNT Myanmar Kyat MMK Nepal Nepalese rupee NPR North Korea North Korean won KPW Philippines Philippine peso PHP Russia Russian ruble RUB Singapore Singapore dollar SGD South Korea South Korean won KRW Sri Lanka Sri Lankan rupee LKR Taiwan New Taiwan dollar TWD Thailand Baht THB Timor-Leste US Dollar USD Vietnam Vietnamese dong VND

Australasia/Oceania Currencies

Countries in the Oceania region are made of independent island states, former European overseas territories, and large countries like Australia. Most of these countries use either the US dollar or the Australian dollar. However, some, such as Vanuatu, have their own currency (VUV).

Country or Territory Name of currency Currency abbreviation American Samoa US dollar USD Australia Australian dollar AUD Federated States of Micronesia US dollar USD Fiji Fijian dollar FJD Cook Islands New Zealand dollar NZD French Polynesia CFP franc XPF Guam US dollar USD Kiribati Australian dollar AUD Marshall Islands US dollar USD Nauru Australian dollar AUD New Caledonia CFP franc XPF New Zealand New Zealand dollar NZD Niue New Zealand dollar NZD Norfolk Island Australian dollar AUD Northern Mariana Islands US dollar USD Palau US dollar USD Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinean kina PGK Pitcairn Islands New Zealand dollar NZD Samoa Samoan tala WST Solomon Islands Solomon Islands dollar SBD Tokelau New Zealand dollar NZD Tonga Tongan pa’anga TOP Tuvalu Australian dollar AUD Vanuatu Vanuatu vatu VUV Wake Island US dollar USD Wallis and Futuna CFP franc XPF

Middle Eastern Currencies

The Middle East comprises North Africa and Southeast Asia. Some Middle Eastern currencies have extremely high value, including Jordan’s dinar (JOD) and Oman’s rial (OMR).

Country or Territory Currency name Currency acronym Algeria Algerian dinar DZD Afghanistan Afghan afghani AFN Armenia Armenian dram AMD Azerbaijan Azerbaijani manat AZN Bahrain Bahraini dinar BHD Cyprus Euro EUR Egypt Egyptian pound EGP Georgia Lari GEL Iran Iranian rial IRR Iraq Iraqi dinar IQD Israel Israeli new shekel ILS Jordan Jordanian dinar JOD Kazakhstan Kazakhstani tenge KZT Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstani som KGS Kuwait Kuwaiti dinar KWD Lebanon Lebanese pound LBP Morocco Moroccan dirham MAD Oman Omani rial OMR Pakistan Pakistani rupee PKR Palestine Israeli new shekel ILS Qatar Qatari riyal QAR Saudi Arabia Saudi riyal SAR Syria Syrian pound SYP Tajikistan Somoni TJS Tunisia Tunisian dinar TND Turkey Turkish Lira TRY Turkmenistan Turkmenistan manat TMM United Arab Emirates (UAE) UAE dirham AED Uzbekistan Uzbekistan som UZS Yemen Yemeni rial YER

North and Central American Currencies

North America is made up of The United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In Central America the majority of countries have their own currency, although they may additionally trade in USD.

Country or Territory Currency name Currency acronym Belize Belize dollar BZD Canada Canadian dollar CAD Costa Rica Costa Rican colon CRC El Salvador US dollar USD Greenland Danish krone DKK Guatemala Guatemalan quetzal GTQ Honduras Honduran lempira HNL Mexico Mexican peso MXB Nicaragua Nigerian naira NGN Panama US dollar USD Saint Pierre and Miquelon Euro EUR Sint Maarten Netherlands Antillean guilder ANG United States of America (USA) US dollar USD

Caribbean Countries

The East Caribbean dollar (XCD) is used across the Caribbean region, with the US dollar and the euro also being commonly used. However, some Caribbean countries have their own currencies.

Country or Territory Currency name Currency acronym Anguilla East Caribbean dollar XCD Antigua and Barbuda East Caribbean dollar XCD Aruba Aruban Florin AWG Bahamas Bahamian dollar BSD Barbados Barbadian dollar BBD Bermuda Bermudian dollar BMD British Virgin Islands US dollar USD Cayman Islands Cayman Islands dollar KYD Cuba Cuban peso CUP Dominica East Caribbean dollar XCD Dominican Republic Dominican peso DOP Grenada East Caribbean dollar XCD Guadeloupe Euro EUR Haiti Haitian gourde HTG Jamaica Jamaican dollar JMD Martinique Euro EUR Montserrat East Caribbean dollar XCD Puerto Rico US dollar USD Saint Barthelemy Euro EUR Saint Kitts and Nevis East Caribbean dollar XCD Saint Lucia East Caribbean dollar XCD Saint Martin Euro EUR Saint Vincent and the Grenadines East Caribbean dollar XCD Sint Eustatius US dollar USD Trinidad and Tobago Trinidad and Tobago dollar TTD Turks and Caicos Islands US dollar USD US Virgin Islands US dollar USD

South American Currencies

Country or Territory Currency name Currency acronym Argentina Argentine peso ARS Bolivia Bolivian boliviano BOB Bonaire US dollar USD Brazil Brazilian real BRL Chile Chilean peso CLP Colombia Colombian peso COP Curacao Netherlands Antillean guilder ANG Ecuador US dollar USD Falkland Islands Falkland Islands pound FKP French Guiana Euro EUR Guyana Guyanese dollar GYD Paraguay Paraguayan guarani PYG Peru Peruvian sol PEN Saba US dollar USD Suriname Surinamese dollar SRD Uruguay Uruguayan peso UYU Venezuela Venezuelan bolivar VES South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Pound sterling GBP

A few South American countries use the US dollar, namely Bonaire, Ecuador and Saba. Curacao is a Dutch territory and uses the currency of the former Kingdom of the Netherlands, known as the Netherlands Antillean guilder. French Guiana, as a French territory, uses the euro.

