Currency Acronyms and Abbreviations

Last editedMay 20222 min read
There are currently 180 different recognised currencies around the world. Learning to recognise these currencies based on their 3-letter abbreviations is important when carrying out trade internationally, especially for businesses that accept payments in local currencies.
In this post, we’ll note the standard currency acronym of each country so that you can recognise world currency abbreviations when you come across them.
Understanding world currency abbreviations
All currencies are presented as 3-letter acronyms. The first two letters refer to the name of the country, while the third letter refers to currency.
For example, the US currency abbreviation is USD, i.e. US dollar. The Polish currency abbreviation, meanwhile, is PLN for Polish złoty, and the Thailand currency abbreviation is THB for Thai baht.
World Currency abbreviations
Below is the currency currently employed by every country, divided up by continent and listed in alphabetical order.
Note that some countries will accept multiple currencies, especially in the developing world. In Georgia, for instance, the currency is Georgian Lari, or GEL, but trade can be carried out in US dollars (USD) and occasionally euros (EUR).
USD is actually the world’s reserve currency, so is often used as a default currency in the case that a local currency is weak or unstable.
European Currencies
The euro is the national currency of 19European countries. However there are many European countries and territories that don't use the euro, which we’ve outlined in the below table:
|
Country or Territory
|
Name of currency
|
Currency acronym
|
Albania
|
Albanian lek
|
ALL
|
Andorra
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Austria
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Belarus
|
Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
Belgium
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Bosnia mark
|
BAM
|
Bulgaria
|
Bulgaria lev
|
BGN
|
Croatia
|
Croatia kuna
|
HRK
|
Czech Republic
|
Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
Denmark
|
Denmark krone
|
DKK
|
Estonia
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Finland
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
France
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Germany
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Greece
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Hungary
|
Hungary forint
|
HUF
|
Iceland
|
Iceland krona
|
ISK
|
Ireland
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Italy
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Kosovo
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Latvia
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Liechtenstein
|
Switzerland franc
|
CHF
|
Lithuania
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Luxembourg
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Malta
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Moldova
|
Moldova leu
|
MDL
|
Monaco
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Montenegro
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Netherlands
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
North Macedonia
|
Macedonia denar
|
MKD
|
Norway
|
Norway kroner
|
NOK
|
Poland
|
Poland zloty
|
PLN
|
Portugal
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Romania
|
Romania new lei
|
RON
|
San Marino
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Serbia
|
Serbia dinar
|
RSD
|
Slovakia
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Slovenia
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Spain
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Sweden
|
Sweden krona
|
SEK
|
Switzerland
|
Switzerland franc
|
CHF
|
Ukraine
|
Ukraine hryvnia
|
UAH
|
United Kingdom (UK)
|
Pound sterling
|
GBP
|
Vatican City (Holy See)
|
Euro
|
EUR
African Currencies
The West African franc, or XOF, and the Central African franc, XAF, are two main currencies in Africa. However, there are a number of countries that have adopted their own currencies.
|
Country or Territory
|
Name of currency
|
Currency acronym
|
Angola
|
Angolan kwanza
|
AOA
|
Benin
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Botswana
|
Botswana pula
|
BWP
|
Burkina Faso
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Burundi
|
Burundi franc
|
BIF
|
Cameroon
|
Central African CFA franc
|
XAF
|
Cape Verde
|
Cape Verdean escudo
|
CVE
|
Central African Republic
|
Central African CFA franc
|
XAF
|
Chad
|
Central African CFA franc
|
XAF
|
Comoros
|
Comorian franc
|
KMF
|
Republic of the Congo
|
Central African CFA franc
|
XAF
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Congolese franc
|
CDF
|
Djibouti
|
Djiboutian franc
|
DJF
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
Central African CFA franc
|
XAF
|
Eritrea
|
Eritrean nakfa
|
ERN
|
Eswatini
|
Lilangeni
|
SZL
|
Ethiopia
|
Ethiopian birr
|
ETB
|
Gabon
|
Central African CFA franc
|
XAF
|
Gambia
|
Dalasi
|
GMD
|
Ghana
|
Ghanaian cedi
|
GHS
|
Guinea
|
Guinean franc
|
GNF
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Ivory Coast
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Kenya
|
Kenyan shilling
|
KES
|
Lesotho
|
Lesotho loti
|
LSL
|
Liberia
|
Liberian dollar
|
LRD
|
Libya
|
Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
Madagascar
|
Malagasy ariary
|
MGA
|
Malawi
|
Malawian kwacha
|
MWK
|
Mali
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Mauritania
|
Ouguiya
|
MRO
|
Mauritius
|
Mauritian rupee
|
MUR
|
Mozambique
|
Mozambican metical
|
MZN
|
Namibia
|
Namibian dollar
|
NAD
|
Niger
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Nigeria
|
Nigerian naira
|
NGN
|
Rwanda
|
Rwandan franc
|
RWF
|
Sao Tome and Principe
|
São Tomé and Príncipe dobra
|
STD
|
Senegal
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Seychelles
|
Seychellois rupee
|
SCR
|
Sierra Leone
|
Sierra Leonean leone
|
SLL
|
Somalia
|
Somali shilling
|
SOS
|
South Africa
|
South African rand
|
ZAR
|
Togo
|
West African CFA franc
|
XOF
|
Uganda
|
Ugandan shilling
|
UGX
|
Zambia
|
Zambian kwacha
|
ZMW
|
Zimbabwe
|
RTGS dollar
|
ZBN
Asian Currencies
Each and every country on the continent of Asia has its own currency, except for Timor-Leste which uses the US dollar. Asia is also notable for having the fastest growing economic territory in the world.
|
Country or Territory
|
Name of currency
|
Currency acronym
|
Bangladesh
|
Taka
|
BDT
|
Bhutan
|
Bhutanese ngultrum
|
BTN
|
Brunei
|
Brunei dollar
|
BND
|
Cambodia
|
Cambodian riel
|
KHR
|
China
|
Renminbi (yuan)
|
CNY
|
India
|
Indian rupee
|
INR
|
Indonesia
|
Rupiah
|
IDR
|
Japan
|
Yen
|
JPY
|
Laos
|
Lao kip
|
LAK
|
Macau
|
Macanese pataca
|
MOP
|
Malaysia
|
Ringgit
|
MYR
|
Maldives
|
Maldivian rufiyaa
|
MVR
|
Mongolia
|
Mongolia tögrög
|
MNT
|
Myanmar
|
Kyat
|
MMK
|
Nepal
|
Nepalese rupee
|
NPR
|
North Korea
|
North Korean won
|
KPW
|
Philippines
|
Philippine peso
|
PHP
|
Russia
|
Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
Singapore
|
Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
South Korea
|
South Korean won
|
KRW
|
Sri Lanka
|
Sri Lankan rupee
|
LKR
|
Taiwan
|
New Taiwan dollar
|
TWD
|
Thailand
|
Baht
|
THB
|
Timor-Leste
|
US Dollar
|
USD
|
Vietnam
|
Vietnamese dong
|
VND
Australasia/Oceania Currencies
Countries in the Oceania region are made of independent island states, former European overseas territories, and large countries like Australia. Most of these countries use either the US dollar or the Australian dollar. However, some, such as Vanuatu, have their own currency (VUV).
|
Country or Territory
|
Name of currency
|
Currency abbreviation
|
American Samoa
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Australia
|
Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
Federated States of Micronesia
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Fiji
|
Fijian dollar
|
FJD
|
Cook Islands
|
New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
French Polynesia
|
CFP franc
|
XPF
|
Guam
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Kiribati
|
Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
Marshall Islands
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Nauru
|
Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
New Caledonia
|
CFP franc
|
XPF
|
New Zealand
|
New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
Niue
|
New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
Norfolk Island
|
Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
Northern Mariana Islands
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Palau
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Papua New Guinea
|
Papua New Guinean kina
|
PGK
|
Pitcairn Islands
|
New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
Samoa
|
Samoan tala
|
WST
|
Solomon Islands
|
Solomon Islands dollar
|
SBD
|
Tokelau
|
New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
Tonga
|
Tongan pa’anga
|
TOP
|
Tuvalu
|
Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
Vanuatu
|
Vanuatu vatu
|
VUV
|
Wake Island
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Wallis and Futuna
|
CFP franc
|
XPF
Middle Eastern Currencies
The Middle East comprises North Africa and Southeast Asia. Some Middle Eastern currencies have extremely high value, including Jordan’s dinar (JOD) and Oman’s rial (OMR).
|
Country or Territory
|
Currency name
|
Currency acronym
|
Algeria
|
Algerian dinar
|
DZD
|
Afghanistan
|
Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
Armenia
|
Armenian dram
|
AMD
|
Azerbaijan
|
Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
Bahrain
|
Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
Cyprus
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Egypt
|
Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
Georgia
|
Lari
|
GEL
|
Iran
|
Iranian rial
|
IRR
|
Iraq
|
Iraqi dinar
|
IQD
|
Israel
|
Israeli new shekel
|
ILS
|
Jordan
|
Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
Kazakhstan
|
Kazakhstani tenge
|
KZT
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
Kyrgyzstani som
|
KGS
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
Lebanon
|
Lebanese pound
|
LBP
|
Morocco
|
Moroccan dirham
|
MAD
|
Oman
|
Omani rial
|
OMR
|
Pakistan
|
Pakistani rupee
|
PKR
|
Palestine
|
Israeli new shekel
|
ILS
|
Qatar
|
Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
Syria
|
Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
Tajikistan
|
Somoni
|
TJS
|
Tunisia
|
Tunisian dinar
|
TND
|
Turkey
|
Turkish Lira
|
TRY
|
Turkmenistan
|
Turkmenistan manat
|
TMM
|
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|
UAE dirham
|
AED
|
Uzbekistan
|
Uzbekistan som
|
UZS
|
Yemen
|
Yemeni rial
|
YER
North and Central American Currencies
North America is made up of The United States, Canada, and Mexico.
In Central America the majority of countries have their own currency, although they may additionally trade in USD.
|
Country or Territory
|
Currency name
|
Currency acronym
|
Belize
|
Belize dollar
|
BZD
|
Canada
|
Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
Costa Rica
|
Costa Rican colon
|
CRC
|
El Salvador
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Greenland
|
Danish krone
|
DKK
|
Guatemala
|
Guatemalan quetzal
|
GTQ
|
Honduras
|
Honduran lempira
|
HNL
|
Mexico
|
Mexican peso
|
MXB
|
Nicaragua
|
Nigerian naira
|
NGN
|
Panama
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Sint Maarten
|
Netherlands Antillean guilder
|
ANG
|
United States of America (USA)
|
US dollar
|
USD
Caribbean Countries
The East Caribbean dollar (XCD) is used across the Caribbean region, with the US dollar and the euro also being commonly used. However, some Caribbean countries have their own currencies.
|
Country or Territory
|
Currency name
|
Currency acronym
|
Anguilla
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Aruba
|
Aruban Florin
|
AWG
|
Bahamas
|
Bahamian dollar
|
BSD
|
Barbados
|
Barbadian dollar
|
BBD
|
Bermuda
|
Bermudian dollar
|
BMD
|
British Virgin Islands
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Cayman Islands
|
Cayman Islands dollar
|
KYD
|
Cuba
|
Cuban peso
|
CUP
|
Dominica
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Dominican Republic
|
Dominican peso
|
DOP
|
Grenada
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Guadeloupe
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Haiti
|
Haitian gourde
|
HTG
|
Jamaica
|
Jamaican dollar
|
JMD
|
Martinique
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Montserrat
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Puerto Rico
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Saint Barthelemy
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Saint Lucia
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Saint Martin
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
East Caribbean dollar
|
XCD
|
Sint Eustatius
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Trinidad and Tobago dollar
|
TTD
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
US Virgin Islands
|
US dollar
|
USD
South American Currencies
|
Country or Territory
|
Currency name
|
Currency
acronym
|
Argentina
|
Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
Bolivia
|
Bolivian boliviano
|
BOB
|
Bonaire
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Brazil
|
Brazilian real
|
BRL
|
Chile
|
Chilean peso
|
CLP
|
Colombia
|
Colombian peso
|
COP
|
Curacao
|
Netherlands Antillean guilder
|
ANG
|
Ecuador
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Falkland Islands
|
Falkland Islands pound
|
FKP
|
French Guiana
|
Euro
|
EUR
|
Guyana
|
Guyanese dollar
|
GYD
|
Paraguay
|
Paraguayan guarani
|
PYG
|
Peru
|
Peruvian sol
|
PEN
|
Saba
|
US dollar
|
USD
|
Suriname
|
Surinamese dollar
|
SRD
|
Uruguay
|
Uruguayan peso
|
UYU
|
Venezuela
|
Venezuelan bolivar
|
VES
|
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|
Pound sterling
|
GBP
A few South American countries use the US dollar, namely Bonaire, Ecuador and Saba. Curacao is a Dutch territory and uses the currency of the former Kingdom of the Netherlands, known as the Netherlands Antillean guilder. French Guiana, as a French territory, uses the euro.
