What Is a Recurring Transaction?

A recurring transaction is a charge for goods or services that a customer pays for at predetermined intervals. Examples of recurring transactions include memberships and subscriptions.

In this post, we’ll explain in detail how recurring transactions work, and the various payment methods that can be used to collect recurring payments from customers.

How does a recurring transaction work?

With recurring transactions, a customer will purchase a service or goods. However, instead of settling their payment in one lump sum, the merchant sets up a set time interval in which the customer will pay a pre-agreed sum. This will continue until either the consumer of the merchant cancels the service or all payment obligations have been met.

Recurring transaction payment methods

Recurring payments can be made using a variety of different methods. Below are the most popular payment types used to complete recurring transactions.

Credit and debit cards

When a recurring transaction is set up with a credit or debit card, it is defined under the Stored Credential Transaction Framework. Within this framework there are two transaction types: merchant initiated transactions and customer initiated transactions.

With merchant initiated transactions, the cardholder gives permission for a merchant to retain their card information and initiate payments at set intervals. The cardholder meanwhile, does not actively participate in the payments as they go ahead automatically. covers any transaction that relates to a previous cardholder-initiated transaction but is conducted without the active participation of the cardholder. The payments are therefore not authenticated.

With customer initiated transactions, the cardholder is the party which actively participates in the transaction. It refers to both checkout transactions carried out in-store, or via stored payment credentials the customer has consented a merchant to retain. Cardholder authentication is always performed with customer initiated transactions.

Direct Debits

With Direct Debits set up through banks, merchants must acquire a mandate which explicitly grants a business permission to take funds from a customer account.

Digital wallets

Recurring transactions can also be set up via digital wallets, such as PayPal.

As a merchant wishing to collect recurring payments through PayPal, you need to first set up PayPal Reference Transactions. This will allow you to collect recurring payments at different amounts and at different intervals. Buyers too can set up recurring payments using the Express Checkout Flow option. When you set up recurring payments using PayPal Reference Transactions, you can control the amount and schedule of payments.

