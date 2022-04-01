Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

What’s causing your late payments? How much time do you spend chasing and reconciling them? Ever wondered how your business compares to the benchmark?

Read on.

We surveyed 1,700+ small businesses about late payments and payments admin

In June and July 2021, we surveyed a variety of small businesses across the UK, US, France, Spain, Germany, and Australia. Both existing GoCardless users, and non-users.

We wanted to learn more about how much time they spend on payments admin – both chasing up late payments they’re owed, and reconciling payments once they are paid. Here’s what we learned.

(Note: Some numbers represent an estimated median. All percentages are rounded to the nearest whole percent.)

How much time is spent chasing late payments each month? Breakdown by country

We asked small businesses how many hours they spend chasing late payments each month. Here’s what they said.

Small businesses (not using GoCardless) GoCardless users Australia 8.8 hours 3.1 hours (65% less) France 4.5 hours 3.0 hours (33% less) Germany 5.9 hours 3.2 hours (46% less) Spain 6.9 hours 3.9 hours (43% less) UK 6.7 hours 3.5 hours (48% less) US 3.9 hours 3.0 hours (23% less) Global 5.8 hours 3.3 hours (43% less)

How much time is spent reconciling payments each month? Breakdown by country

We asked small businesses how many hours they spend reconciling late payments each month. Here’s what they said.

Small businesses (not using GoCardless) GoCardless users Australia 6.3 hours 2.2 hours (65% less) France 3.7 hours 1.6 hours (57% less) Germany 5.4 hours 2.0 hours (63% less) Spain 5.9 hours 3.0 hours (49% less) UK 5.6 hours 2.8 hours (50% less) US 3.5 hours 2.4 hours (31% less) Global 4.9 hours 2.3 hours (53% less)

How many payments are on time and correct? Breakdown by country

We asked small businesses what percentage of payments are made to them on time and correct, without any follow up required. Here’s what they said.

Small businesses (not using GoCardless) GoCardless users Australia 52% 79% (52% improvement) France 64% 84% (31% improvement) Germany 71% 81% (14% improvement) Spain 65% 85% (31% improvement) UK 61% 84% (38% improvement) US 79% 85% (8% improvement) Global 65% 83% (28% improvement)

How many FTEs are required for collecting payments? Breakdown by country

We asked small businesses how many FTEs they have for collecting payments. Here’s what they said.

Small businesses (not using GoCardless) GoCardless users Australia 2.6 1.5 (42% reduction) France 2.4 1.3 (46% reduction) Germany 2.4 1.6 (33% reduction) Spain 2.3 1.4 (39% reduction) UK 2.7 1.6 (41% reduction) US 2.3 1.5 (35% reduction) Global 2.4 1.5 (38% reduction)

Why are payments late? Top reasons by country

We asked small businesses why their customers pay late. Here’s what they said.

Australia

56% - Complicated accounts payable processes

25% - Payer forgets to pay

19% - Payer has cash flow problems

France

42% - Complicated accounts payable processes

34% - Payer forgets to pay

24% - Payer has cash flow problems

Germany

41% - Payer forgets to pay

35% - Complicated accounts payable processes

24% - Payer has cash flow problems

Spain

47% - Complicated accounts payable processes

32% - Payer has cash flow problems

17% - Payer forgets to pay

UK

40% - Complicated accounts payable processes

34% - Payer forgets to pay

26% - Payer has cash flow problems

US

39% - Payer has cash flow problems

32% - Complicated accounts payable processes

30% - Payer forgets to pay

Global