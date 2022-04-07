Global Payment Trends in 2022

Keeping your finger on the pulse of global payment trends ensures you’re catering to customer preferences and maximizing efficiency. From mobile payments to embedded links, there are more options than ever. Here are the innovations to follow when it comes to payment trends in 2022.

Digital invoicing

With a global drive for sustainability, many businesses are now going paperless. Digital invoicing offers a simple way to submit, view, and pay invoices electronically. Businesses are also increasingly using pay by links, embedding payment links directly into digital invoices, texts, and emails. This makes it easy for customers to pay with a single click of the link. Digital invoicing and pay by links are not only more convenient for global customers; they also save time and money for businesses with the efficiency of automation. Payment processors like GoCardless help facilitate this process, making it easy to manage digital invoices from a central dashboard.

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

When it comes to ecommerce payments trends, the buy now pay later (BNPL) model is picking up steam. Payment providers like Afterpay and Klarna let customers split their payments into installments. Rather than the traditional credit card payment, BNPL applies to a specific purchase and predefined payback period. For example, a customer might make a $100 purchase and choose the BNPL option at checkout. They would pay $25 upfront, followed by three installments of $25 over the next six weeks.

It's clear to see the benefit for consumers, who benefit from a type of short-term credit without interest. For businesses, BNPL helps attract customers seeking alternative payments at little cost. The result is a smoother ecommerce checkout experience and higher conversion rates. The trend is expected to grow over time, with anestimated 274% growth in global BNPL spend between 2021 and 2026.

Mobile wallets

Along with pay by links and BNPL, fintech payment trends include the expansion of mobile wallet technology. Tools like Apple Pay and Google Pay have been around for some time, but the Covid-19 pandemic has made contactless technology more appealing than ever. For example, a2021 Fiserv survey found that 68% of US adults reported using adigital wallet in the past year, compared to just half of surveyed adults in 2019. Customers now wish to pay with a single, contactless tap or swipe of a smartphone. As a result, the growth of mobile wallets is a trend to watch. Consumers can now choose from a variety of apps, including ones developed specifically for their favorite stores.

QR code payments

From a global perspective of the future trends of mobile payments, QR code payments continue to expand.It’s estimated that 29% of all global mobile phone users will use QR code payments by 2025, equating to a USD 2.7 trillion in transaction value. It’s clear to see the appeal. QR codes offer a secure and easy payment method for consumers and businesses. There are unique marketing possibilities for businesses as well. One example would be paid partnerships with social media influencers, who can demonstrate a product and then display a corresponding QR code for interested viewers to make an instant purchase.

Cryptocurrencies

While cryptocurrency has been on the list of fintech payment trends for the better part of a decade now, it’s become fully mainstream in 2022. Major platforms like PayPal now include Bitcoin as a standard payment option, and multiple countries have created their own central bank digital currencies. In fact, according to theAtlantic Council, 87 countries are currently exploring the launch of a CBDC, compared to just 35 in 2020. This accounts for over 90% of the global GDP, which means crypto could become an increasingly legitimate payment form.

The future of global payment trends

When looking at these five fintech payment trends, it’s important to note that there’s another factor underpinning their success or failure: cybersecurity. For any of these ecommerce payments trends to flourish, it’s vital for businesses to implement the latest online security standards. You can prevent fraud and keep customer details safe with tools like encryption and a move to artificial intelligence and machine learning. In other words, payment systems will learn to recognize when buyer behavior changes, noting any red flags. When it comes to the future trends of mobile payments, biometrics also play a key role to authenticate devices whether swiping or typing.

While you may not choose to use every trend on this list, following the latest global payment trends ensures you know what’s out there. You can pick and choose the best methods that match your customer preferences, adding value to the checkout experience.

