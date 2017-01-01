Skip to content
Latest articles

WebinarEnterprise

[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

WebinarOpen banking

[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Scale your Payments like a Cloud Native

Hear from Chargebee, Cuckoo and GoCardless about  how they’ve leveraged cloud-based payments to scale and grow  their businesses.

2 min readPayments

What is a Smart Card?

Smart card reader software facilitates wireless payment processing.

3 min readCash flow

What Is a Cash Flow Budget?

Learn how to do a cash flow budget and why it’s important for your business.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Quote to Cash?

What does the quote to cash process involve? Here’s what to know.

2 min readPayments

Average Payment Terms by Industry

Find out how payment terms work according to industry standards.

2 min readBusiness Management

Best Management Style for Small Businesses

Which small business management style is right for you?

2 min readGrowth

Where To Find Public And Private Small Business Funding

How to source public and private small business funding

2 min readGrowth

The Best CMS Platforms for Startups

The best CMS for startups are easy to use and flexible.

2 min readGrowth

Ecommerce Checkout Best Practices

The best ecommerce checkout process should be intuitive for customers.

2 min readPayments

Subscription Payments for Small Businesses

Subscription billing helps to attract customers and ensure repeat purchases.

3 min readPayments

Top Payment Gateways in the US

Find the best payment gateway for your business with our guide.

3 min readPayments

The Future of Money: A World Without Cash

What is a cashless society and what are its pros and cons?

6 min readOpen banking

What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

2 min readPayments

Fastest Way to Transfer Money Between Banks

What’s the fastest way to transfer money between banks? Find out more.

2 min readAccountants

Invoice vs Bill: What’s the Difference?

Do you know the difference between a bill of sale vs invoice?

2 min readAccountants

How to Request Payment for Past Due Invoices

Learn how to follow up on a past due invoice with GoCardless.

2 min readSubscription

Why Are Subscription Services So Popular?

Get the lowdown on the rise of subscription services with GoCardless.

2 min readSubscription

How to Run a Subscription-Based Business

SBBs focus on customer retention over customer acquisition.

2 min readPress Release

Millennials and Gen Z Will Lead the Switch From Traditional Banks to Peer-to-Peer and Social Media App Payments

Americans ditch traditional banks for peer-to-peer and social media payments

4 min read

5 ways to optimize your payments strategy in the cloud

Find out how to harness the power of the cloud and optimize your payments

4 min read

5 businesses investing in cloud-based payments

Find out what 5 businesses have achieved by investing in cloud-based payments

2 min readFinance

Are Electronic Fund Transfers Safe?

Get the inside track on the safety of EFT transactions, right here.

2 min readCash flow

5 Tips to Avoid Cash Flow Problems

Discover how to fix cash flow problems and keep your small business on track.

