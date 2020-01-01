Latest articles
2 min readHow to set up Direct Debit payments in QuickBooks
Learn how to enter a Direct Debit in QuickBooks with GoCardless.
2 min readHow to set up a Direct Debit in Sage
Use GoCardless to set up Sage Direct Debit for easier payments.
3 min readPaymentsBest B2B Payment Solutions for SMB
A good B2B payment solution can reduce transaction fees.
2 min readPaymentsHow To Avoid Non-sterling Transaction Fees
A non-sterling fee is applied to transactions in a currency other than sterling.
2 min readAccountantsTop Advantages of Accounting Software
A key advantage of accounting software is that it saves time and money.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Are Credit Reference Agencies?
See the role of Credit Reference Agencies in ascertaining your credit score.
2 min readPress ReleaseGoCardless Survey: Americans Favour Small Businesses This Holiday Season
Consumers shun card payments to give SMBs a boost
2 min readPaymentsPayment Processing for Small Hotels and B&Bs
We explore how to offer seamless hotel and B&B payment processing.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is Payment Protection Insurance?
Payment protection insurance can keep you on top of debt payments.
2 min readPaymentsGuide to Statutory Demands
Statutory demands are a formal request for repayment of debt.
2 min readPaymentsUnderstanding Payments Transformation
The payments transformation allows for instant transactions.
2 min readSubscriptionGuide to Consumption Based Billing
Consumption based billing allows for flexible and transparent payments.
2 min readGrowthUsing chatbots to increase conversion rates
Learn how to use chatbots to boost your conversion rates.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is social proof and why does it work?
Learn the importance of social proof and what it can do for your business.
4 min readOpen bankingFuture of payments Q&A with Accenture and GoCardless
Experts answer businesses questions on what's next for the future of payments
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is The Difference Between LLC And LLP
Discover the differences between an LLP and an LLC.
2 min readAccountantsGuide To Retainer Billing
Find out how retainer billing can regulate your cash flow
2 min readPaymentsBest small business payment options
Discover the best way to take payments as a small business.
2 min readPaymentsBest Restaurant Payment Technology
What’s the best restaurant payment technology? Find out.