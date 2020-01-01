Skip to content
Direct Debit masterclass: Why 90% of Blu Sky customers pay with GoCardless

Join us at 1PM BST, Tuesday 26th September, for a live interactive discussion on how Blu Sky is utilising Direct Debit to grow their business and create great customer experiences.

Join the live Q&A session with Blu Sky

1PM BST, Tuesday 26th September

Speakers:

  • Blu Sky, Co-Founder & CEO, Jon Dudgeon

  • GoCardless, Head of Customer Demand Generation Christina Patrick

  • GoCardless, Solutions Engineer Gareth Longstaff

In this 40-minute session, you’ll learn:

  • About Blu Sky’s journey of growth with GoCardless

  • Hear from Blu Sky on the payment challenges they’ve faced and how they overcame them

  • A quick overview of payment creation in the GoCardless dashboard

  • Live interactive discussion with Blu Sky and GoCardless - your chance to ask questions about Blu Sky’s experience and using Direct Debit.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
