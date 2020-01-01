Skip to content
Latest articles

2 min readGoCardless

On-demand: GoCardless and Tech Zero Climate Action Workshop

Watch our climate action roundtable, panels and hackathon on-demand

2 min readPayments

How To Avoid Non-sterling Transaction Fees

A non-sterling fee is applied to transactions in a currency other than sterling.

2 min readAccountants

Top Advantages of Accounting Software

A key advantage of accounting software is that it saves time and money.

2 min readPayments

What Are Credit Reference Agencies?

See the role of Credit Reference Agencies in ascertaining your credit score.

3 min readPayments

Best B2B Payment Solutions for SMB

A good B2B payment solution can reduce transaction fees.

2 min readAccountants

Top 4 Free Accounting Software Options

Free accounting software is a great way to reduce costs for small businesses.

2 min readPayments

Can Sole Traders Claim COVID Disaster Payment?

We look at the COVID support available to sole traders during the pandemic.

2 min readPayments

Guide to Payment Practices Reporting

Large businesses must publish payment reporting twice a year.

2 min readPayments

What is a Prompt Payment Policy?

How prompt payment policy helps small businesses.

2 min readPayments

Solving Your Small Business Payment Disputes

How to avoid and solve small business payment disputes.

2 min readPayments

The B2B Payments Market Size and Future

Despite the pandemic, the B2B payments market continues to climb.

2 min readPayments

Safe Payment Methods Online in 2021

Build trust with customers by offering them safe payment methods online.

2 min readPayments

The Key Features of B2B Payment System

Could a B2B payment system transform your business?

2 min readPayments

What Happens If A Customer Disputes A Payment?

Everything you need to know to protect your business from payment disputes.

2 min readFinance

Credit Repair Companies: How Do They Work?

We look at how credit repair companies may be able to improve your credit score.

2 min readPayments

What Is A Cosigner?

Why do you need a cosigner?

2 min readPayments

Bill Of Sale – Definition and Examples

What does a bill of sale consist of?

2 min readPayments

What Is Statutory Interest?

Get compensated for late payments by charging statutory interest.

2 min readAccountants

Unlimited Liability Definition and Examples

It pays to know your options when it comes to limited and unlimited liability.

2 min readBusiness Management

Private Companies: Their Pros and Cons

Everything you need to know about the pros and cons of private companies.

2 min readBusiness Management

How Does A Phoenix Company Work?

Learn how a phoenix company works.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to avoid overdue invoices in Xero

The best way to avoid late invoices in Xero is by taking automatic payments.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to schedule recurring invoices in QuickBooks

Can you set up recurring invoices in QuickBooks? It’s easy with GoCardless.

2 min read

How to set up Direct Debit payments in Xero

Can Xero do Direct Debit, and how do you get started?

