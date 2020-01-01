Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources

[Webinar] Payments for the future of insurance

Hear first-hand from ManyPets on how the road for insurance is changing and keeping up with customer expectations has never been more important. Having the right payment strategy could evolve the way you do business. Join us on 18th October at 10AM BST.

Scroll to learn more

Join us on 18th October at 10:00 AM

Speakers:

  • Derek Livingstone, Head of Treasury at ManyPets

  • Joseph Otim, Payments Specialist at GoCardless

  • Sonak Patel, Solutions Engineer at GoCardless

What you’ll get from this session:

  • First-hand insight from ManyPets into the power of payments for insurance companies

  • An understanding of the role of payments in collecting recurring premiums

  • Actionable insights into making your own payment collection cost-effective and automated

  • An introduction and live demo of the GoCardless solution for insurers

  • A live Q&A with ManyPets and GoCardless payments experts

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales