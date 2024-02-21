London, 22 February 2024 – Dyce Energy, a gas and electric provider for UK businesses, has announced today that it will be renewing its relationship with GoCardless, the bank payment company, for another three years. The new contract will see Dyce Energy continue a six-year relationship with GoCardless to collect recurring payments through Direct Debit.

Currently 96% of Dyce Energy’s customers pay their monthly energy bill through GoCardless. The automatic Direct Debit payments, which pull the funds from a customer’s bank account on the day they’re due, have helped Dyce Energy stay in control of their cash flow through the COVID-19 pandemic and global energy crisis.

The simplicity of managing recurring payments through GoCardless offers Dyce Energy greater visibility and security around cashflow, and helps their customer service and finance teams save time. Moreover, customers get a consistent and smooth payment experience.

Carl Fisher, Managing Director at Dyce Energy, said: “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with GoCardless to keep providing our customers with fast and convenient Direct Debit payments. GoCardless ultimately gives us more control over when and how we get paid, and the round-the-clock support we receive from the GoCardless team has given us greater confidence in the solution. Getting the tech to do more of the work of managing and reconciling payments is vital to keeping our costs low, so we can offer competitive prices and maximise available resources to invest in growth.”

Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless said: “After a transformative few years for the energy industry, we’re proud to have helped Dyce Energy gain more control of their recurring payments, and are excited to continue this relationship. We look forward to supporting Dyce Energy’s growth by helping them not only get paid on time, but also to win and retain more customers.”

This signing strengthens GoCardless’ footprint in the utilities industry and its position as an industry player in open banking. By offering both Direct Debit for recurring bill collection and Instant Bank Pay, its open banking-powered feature to collect instant, one-off payments, GoCardless acts as a full-service provider for any merchant that wants to take regular and ad hoc payments.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About Dyce Energy

Dyce Energy is a UK energy provider, supplying thousands of business customers with smart, fixed price renewable energy tariffs. Our aim is to provide our customers with the highest level of service and information to enable them to make the right decisions. From new start-ups to large scale multi-site energy users, we have a tariff to meet your needs.

Securing over £25 million of new business energy contracts per year, Dyce Energy is a market leader in the digital energy transition. Our cutting edge energy systems and UK based contact centre gives businesses a self service energy contract, with the backup of expert support. For more information, please visit dyce-energy.co.uk

