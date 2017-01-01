Latest articles
2 min readPaymentsIBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained
IBAN identifies the bank and SWIFT identifies the bank account.
2 min readFinanceProcure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?
Procure to pay is a coordinated series of events that ends with vendor payment
2 min readCash flowReasons to review small business expenses regularly
Do you have a small business expense tracking system? Here’s why you should.
2 min readGlobal PaymentsForeign Debt and Your Company Credit Report
Does your credit score follow you to another country? Yes and no
3 min readPaymentsThe 8 Best Payment Processing Systems
Learn what the best online payment processing companies have in common.
2 min readFinanceWhy Are US Companies Paying Suppliers Late?
Why can large firms delay payments to their suppliers?
2 min readFinanceB2B Credit Management: What Is It?
B2B credit management companies take all the guesswork out of B2B sales.
3 min readInvoicingCreating an Invoice for Consulting Services
Wondering how to invoice clients? Here’s an A-Z of consulting fee invoices.
2 min readCash flowHow Does Cash Flow Help in Decision Making?
Discover why cash flow analysis is important for making decisions.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is An Owner's Draw?
A straightforward guide to owner’s draw for small businesses.
2 min readBusiness ManagementCreditors of Dissolved Companies
Dissolved companies still have an obligation to their creditors.
2 min readBusiness Management4 Small Business Challenges Everyone Faces
Small business challenges can make or break a company.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is the Expedited Funds Availability Act?
What is the EFAA and what are the types of holds on funds?
3 min readPaymentsWhat Are Guaranteed Payments LLC?
Discover the pros and cons of LLC guaranteed payments.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsUnderstanding the Electronic Fund Transfer Act
Get the inside track on the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Purchase Order Lead Time?
Reduce purchase order lead time for better inventory management.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is an Annuity?
Could an annuity contract be right for you? Here’s what you need to know.
2 min readPaymentsWhat Is a Floating Interest Rate
Floating interest rates can significantly affect your loan repayments.
2 min readPaymentsPayment Methods to Improve Customer Experience
Make your website more user-friendly with the right types of payment methods.
3 min readGrowthEmployee Hiring: Small Business Checklist
Make sure to go through our checklist for hiring an employee.
2 min readGrowthDefining Expense Ratio
Expense ratio represents the percentage of funds spent on operating fees.
2 min readPaymentsBenefits of Automatic Payments for SMBs
Automatic payments make life easier for both company and client.
2 min readCash flowHow to Create a Predictable Cash Flow
Create a predictable cash flow by minimizing outgoings and maximizing sales.