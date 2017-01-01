Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readPayments

IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained

IBAN identifies the bank and SWIFT identifies the bank account.

2 min readFinance

Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?

Procure to pay is a coordinated series of events that ends with vendor payment

2 min readCash flow

Reasons to review small business expenses regularly

Do you have a small business expense tracking system? Here’s why you should.

2 min readGlobal Payments

Foreign Debt and Your Company Credit Report

Does your credit score follow you to another country? Yes and no

3 min readPayments

The 8 Best Payment Processing Systems

Learn what the best online payment processing companies have in common.

2 min readFinance

Why Are US Companies Paying Suppliers Late?

Why can large firms delay payments to their suppliers?

2 min readFinance

B2B Credit Management: What Is It?

B2B credit management companies take all the guesswork out of B2B sales.

3 min readInvoicing

Creating an Invoice for Consulting Services

Wondering how to invoice clients? Here’s an A-Z of consulting fee invoices.

2 min readCash flow

How Does Cash Flow Help in Decision Making?

Discover why cash flow analysis is important for making decisions.

2 min readAccountants

What Is An Owner's Draw?

A straightforward guide to owner’s draw for small businesses.

2 min readBusiness Management

Creditors of Dissolved Companies

Dissolved companies still have an obligation to their creditors.

2 min readBusiness Management

4 Small Business Challenges Everyone Faces

Small business challenges can make or break a company.

2 min readFinance

What Is the Expedited Funds Availability Act?

What is the EFAA and what are the types of holds on funds?

3 min readPayments

What Are Guaranteed Payments LLC?

Discover the pros and cons of LLC guaranteed payments.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

Understanding the Electronic Fund Transfer Act

Get the inside track on the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, right here.

2 min readFinance

What Is Purchase Order Lead Time?

Reduce purchase order lead time for better inventory management.

2 min readFinance

What Is an Annuity?

Could an annuity contract be right for you? Here’s what you need to know.

2 min readPayments

What Is a Floating Interest Rate

Floating interest rates can significantly affect your loan repayments.

2 min readPayments

Payment Methods to Improve Customer Experience

Make your website more user-friendly with the right types of payment methods.

3 min readGrowth

Employee Hiring: Small Business Checklist

Make sure to go through our checklist for hiring an employee.

2 min readAccountants

What Are Net Liquid Assets?

What does net liquid assets mean for your business?

2 min readGrowth

Defining Expense Ratio

Expense ratio represents the percentage of funds spent on operating fees.

2 min readPayments

Benefits of Automatic Payments for SMBs

Automatic payments make life easier for both company and client.

2 min readCash flow

How to Create a Predictable Cash Flow

Create a predictable cash flow by minimizing outgoings and maximizing sales.

