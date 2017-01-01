Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readPayments

What Is Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)?

Are Buy Now Pay Later options right for you? Here’s what to consider.

2 min readBusiness Management

Understanding Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold refers to the direct costs of manufacturing a product.

6 min read

How SaaS Businesses are Leveraging Bank Debit Payments to Scale Internationally

Find out how US SaaS Businesses Leverage Bank Debit Payments to Scale

2 min readPress Release

GoCardless Survey Reveals ‘Tis the Season to Buy Now Pay Later

BNPL goes mainstream as four in ten Americans plan to use it this holiday season

2 min readPayments

How to Accept Rent Payments Online

Find out the reasons to accept rent payments online in our guide.

2 min readGrowth

What Is an SBIC (Small Business Investment Company)

Everything you need to know about small business investment companies

2 min readPayments

Disadvantages of Debit Cards

While they are convenient, debit card fees can be expensive.

2 min readPayments

Guide to Recurring Billing

Recurring billing is a great way to ensure regular revenue.

2 min readGrowth

How to Improve Your Click Through Rate

Find out how to improve your click through rate.

2 min readRegulations

What Is a Licensing fee?

An average licensing fee involves money paid for permission to use an asset.

2 min readGrowth

4 Steps to a Small Business Marketing Budget

Building a marketing budget plan is essential to business success.

2 min readFinance

What Is Predatory Pricing?

Predatory pricing is an illegal strategy of lowering prices to undercut rivals.

2 min readRegulations

Do Small Businesses Pay Estimated Tax?

What is estimated tax? This income tax applies to all businesses.

2 min readSubscription

Efficiently Taking Subscription Payments

Find out how and why to work with subscription payment plans

2 min readGrowth

Payment Methods and Business Growth Explained

Payment methods have a significant impact on business growth

3 min readRetention

Ways for Small Businesses to Reduce Churn Rate

Discover the best ways to reduce churn rate and improve retention.

2 min readRetention

What Is Churn Rate?

Discover the churn rate meaning and how to calculate it.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Reduce Your Business Admin

Should you use outsourcing to streamline your business admin load?

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid

What are the most expensive types of payment methods?

2 min readFinance

IBAN and SWIFT Differences Explained

IBAN identifies the bank and SWIFT identifies the bank account.

2 min readFinance

Procure to pay – What is it and what are the benefits?

Procure to pay is a coordinated series of events that ends with vendor payment

2 min readRetention

What Is Churn Rate?

Discover the churn rate meaning and how to calculate it.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Reduce Your Business Admin

Should you use outsourcing to streamline your business admin load?

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid

What are the most expensive types of payment methods?

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales