Latest articles
2 min readPaymentsCredit Card Decline Code Breakdown
What do the various credit card declined reason codes mean?
2 min readPaymentsSort Code vs Routing Number
Find out when to use a UK sort code and US routing number.
2 min readPaymentsHow Long Do E-Cheques Take to Clear?
E-cheque clearing times are faster than they used to be.
2 min readInvoicingWhat Is an E-Billing System?
Find out more about e-billing solutions and software.
2 min readRetentionCustomer Retention Strategies
Create a rewarding, personalised experience to improve your customer retention.
2 min readFinanceRecurring Invoice Meaning & Examples
What are the benefits of sending a recurring invoice?
WebinarEnterprise[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation
Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.
2 min readPaymentsMerchant accounts vs payment gateways
Merchant accounts and payment gateways work together to process online payments.
2 min readAccountantsAccounts receivable management
Accounts receivable management is crucial to maintaining healthy cash flow.
2 min readPaymentsDirect deposit vs. wire transfer
What’s the difference between direct deposits and wire transfers?
2 min readInvoicingBeginner’s guide to invoice management
Invoice processing is crucial for businesses. Learn more.
2 min readBusiness ManagementAustralian Debt Collection Guidelines
When does it make sense to outsource debt collection?
2 min readBusiness Management4 Services Small Businesses Should Outsource
Free your staff to focus on growth with business process outsourcing.
2 min readPayments5 Small Business Payment Processing Challenges
Discover the top payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.
2 min readPaymentsFacilitating Cross Border Payments
Find out how to choose the best cross border payment gateway.
2 min readGlobal PaymentsGuide to International Peer to Peer Payments
Are peer to peer mobile payments right for your business?
6 min readOpen bankingWhat are Account-to-Account payments?
Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments
2 min readFinancePurchase Order vs. Invoice
Why is a purchase order so important and how do you create one?
3 min readAccountantsHow Social Payments Can Be Used in Business
Learn 5 business benefits of social commerce and how to apply them.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Are Depositary Receipts?
Depositary receipts allow for investment in foreign companies.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Financial Collateral?
Learn more about the collateral definition in finance and lending.