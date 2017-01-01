Latest articles

Skip to content
3 min readPayments

What Is a SEPA transfer?

Find out what SEPA transfers entail

2 min readGrowth

How a Website Can Help your Small Business Grow

Find out how a website can help your small business grow.

2 min readFinance

What Is APR (Annual Percentage Rate)?

In this post we’ll answer the question “what is APR?”

2 min readFinance

Guide to Small Business Entity Concessions

Small business concessions can reduce your tax payments and more.

2 min readPayments

What Is a Business Cheque?

Business cheques are written against a business cheque account.

3 min read

Unlock international growth with GoCardless and Wise Business’ latest partnership

International Direct Debit simple way to receive recurring cross-border payments

2 min readRegulations

What Is Promissory Estoppel?

You don’t need a contract to claim promissory estoppel damages.

2 min readFinance

What is a Contingent Liability?

We look at contingent liabilities and their importance for businesses

2 min readBusiness Management

How To Scale Up Your Business

We look at the necessary building blocks needed to scale up your business.

2 min readAccountants

What Are Expenses in Accounting?

Get to grips with your expense accounts with our guide.

2 min readFinance

How They Transaction Multiples Used

Find out how transaction multiples are used to value businesses

2 min readFinance

List Of Online Payment Methods

Find out about the online payment methods you need to offer

2 min readFinance

Are Merchant Fees Tax Deductible?

Discover the relationship between merchant fees and taxes.

2 min readFinance

What Is Balance of Payment?

Balance of payment is an important term every business needs to know.

2 min readBusiness Management

Management By Objectives Explained

Management by objectives (MBO) boosts employee motivation/productivity.

2 min readPayments

Payment Processing Fees

We look at the different types of payment processing fees merchants encounter

2 min readPayments

Transaction Risk In Business

We explain transaction risk and its implications for businesses

2 min readPayments

Guide to cloud-based payments

Why cloud-based payments are the present and future of finance

3 min readPayments

How to Write a Payment Reminder Email

What goes into an effective outstanding payment reminder email?

2 min readPayments

How Can a Small Business Collect a Debt?

Find out the debt collection process for small businesses in Australia.

3 min readPayments

What Is Friendly Fraud?

Discover how to recognise and prevent friendly fraud.

2 min readBusiness Management

Are Processing Fees Tax Deductible?

Are credit card processing fees taxed, and is this expense deductible?

2 min readInvoicing

Guide: Invoice Approval Workflow

There are plentiful advantages to using invoice approval workflow software.

2 min readSubscription

Guide to Product Bundle Pricing

Add value and boost customer loyalty with product bundle pricing.