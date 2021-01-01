Skip to content
Latest articles

2 min readSubscription

What Is XaaS?

Find out everything you need to know about XaaS, right here.

2 min read

GoCardless announces refreshed vision for ANZ, buoyed on strong growth and new customer wins

2 min read

Introducing GoCardless’ new Customer Hub...

We’ve launched a new Customer Hub, find out more today.

PDFCash flow

[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

2 min readBusiness Management

Block Trading Definition & Examples

What is block trading, and how is it carried out? We explain all here!

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Improve Client Communication Skills

Improve your client communication skills by keeping in mind 5 simple rules.

3 min readPayments

What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

2 min readFinance

What is a PSP (payment service provider)?

What do payment service providers do? Read on to find out.

2 min readRegulations

A guide to small business cyber security

Want to stay safe? Explore our cyber security checklist for small business.

3 min read

GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses

Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match

3 min readGrowth

6 Strategies for Small Business Growth

Discover new marketing and sales techniques to spark business growth.

3 min readCash flow

Calculate Your Burn Rate

Burn rate is a key metric for current and potential investors.

3 min readPayments

The Best POS Systems for Small Businesses

POS systems make it easier to take payments from customers. Here’s how.

2 min readFinance

Employee Share Scheme (ESS) Guide

An employee share scheme offers added enticement to workers.

3 min readPayments

How to track an ACH Transaction

Learn how to Track an ACH Transaction.

4 min readEnterprise

3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking

What CFOs have to gain with open banking

2 min readCash flow

Direct vs. Indirect Cash Flow Methods

Discover the difference between indirect and direct cash flow in our guide.

2 min readFinance

Why Your Business Needs Financial Forecasting

Make smarter business decisions using financial forecasting models

2 min readFinance

Why Does a Balance Sheet Need to Balance?

What is the balance sheet equation, and why is it so important to a business?

3 min readFinance

Positive vs. Negative Working Capital

Discover the differences between positive vs. negative working capital.

3 min readAccountants

10 Powerful Xero Add-Ons

Powerful Xero add-ons to help businesses work smarter not harder.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Value Stream Mapping?

Value stream mapping is a leading tool for quality product delivery

3 min readSubscription

How to Price Your SaaS Product

Explore the different forms of SaaS platform pricing, right here.

2 min readBusiness Management

Guide to Flexible Working

Make sure you’re following the Fair Work Act best practice for flexible working.